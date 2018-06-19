South Live: Tuesday 19 June
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 19 June
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Urban market plans for Reading resubmitted
Plans to build an urban market in Reading from shipping containers have been resubmitted, after being approved in January.
Councillors agreed to proposals for a temporary structure outside Broad Street Mall to house bars, shops and a rooftop music terrace.
The developers now want to add another drinking establishment and remove a takeaway, change the arrangement of the containers and add wooden roof features.
The revised plans will be consulted on until the end of July.
South Western Railway strikes called off
RMT members on South Western Railway were due to strike for three days from Thursday.Read more
South Western Railway strike cancelled
A three-day strike on South Western Railway services, which would have affected Ladies Day at Ascot, has been called off.
The RMT union had organised the walkout over an ongoing dispute over the role of train guards on the service.
BBC transport correspondent Paul Clifton said: "The most depressing thing about this is absolutely nothing has changed since the last round of strikes."
"The RMT announced a whole week of strikes last month and then called them off to allow for talks to take place at Acas. Those talks came to nothing, no progress was made."
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.