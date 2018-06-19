South of England

South Live: Tuesday 19 June

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 19 June

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Urban market plans for Reading resubmitted

Plans to build an urban market in Reading from shipping containers have been resubmitted, after being approved in January.

Councillors agreed to proposals for a temporary structure outside Broad Street Mall to house bars, shops and a rooftop music terrace.

The developers now want to add another drinking establishment and remove a takeaway, change the arrangement of the containers and add wooden roof features.

The revised plans will be consulted on until the end of July.

Reading
CORSTORPHINE+WRIGHT

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

South Western Railway strike cancelled

A three-day strike on South Western Railway services, which would have affected Ladies Day at Ascot, has been called off.

The RMT union had organised the walkout over an ongoing dispute over the role of train guards on the service.

BBC transport correspondent Paul Clifton said: "The most depressing thing about this is absolutely nothing has changed since the last round of strikes."

"The RMT announced a whole week of strikes last month and then called them off to allow for talks to take place at Acas. Those talks came to nothing, no progress was made."

SWR
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top