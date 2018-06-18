South Live: Monday 18 June
Summary
- Updates from Monday 18 June
Live Reporting
Dorset MP says he supports 'upskirting' ban
The Conservative MP who blocked a bill that would have made "upskirting" a criminal offence has said he "wholeheartedly" supports such a law.
Had the law passed, someone secretly taking a photo up a woman's skirt could have faced up to two years in prison.
Speaking to his local paper, the Bournemouth Echo, Sir Christopher Chope said he was objecting to parliamentary procedure rather than the law itself.
The Christchurch MP said he was not "a dinosaur" and was being "scapegoated".
Burst water main causing hour-long delays
Man suffers the bends during Dorset coast dive
A diver has been rescued after becoming seriously ill with the bends off Dorset, the coastguard has said.
The man got into difficulty while diving as part of a group off Tyneham, between Kimmeridge and Lulworth, on Sunday at about 11:30 BST.
An RNLI lifeboat and three coastguard teams were sent to rescue the man who was close to the divers' rigid inflatable boat (RIB).
He was then airlifted to hospital to be treated in a recompression chamber.
