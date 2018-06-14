South Live: Thursday 14 June
- Updates from Thursday 14 June
Oxfam GB banned from Haiti after sex scandal
Oxfam GB has been banned from operating in Haiti after its staff were accused of sexual misconduct following the 2010 earthquake.
Haiti's government said the decision was taken because of Oxfam's "violation of its laws and serious breach of the principle of human dignity".
Oxfam said it understood the decision, adding that the behaviour of some staff was "completely unacceptable".
Haiti's decision follows a temporary suspension announced in February.
The Oxford-based charity said it would continue to work in Haiti through affiliate members from Italy, Spain, and Quebec.
Weather: Showers then bright and breezy
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Andover stabbing: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murdering a man found stabbed to death in Andover.
The body of 26-year-old William Rudiak was found in a house in Turin Court in the early hours of Monday after reports he had been attacked.
Police said Mr Rudiak, of Winchester Road in Chandler's Ford, died following a single stab wound.
Ben Harvey, 21, of Ridges View, Little London, has also been charged with aggravated burglary, and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.
Police said the report of the assault in Turin Court came in at 03:11 BST, a sexual assault on a young woman in nearby Little London was reported 45 minutes later.
He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court.
