South Live: Thursday 14 June

Oxfam GB has been banned from operating in Haiti after its staff were accused of sexual misconduct following the 2010 earthquake.

Haiti's government said the decision was taken because of Oxfam's "violation of its laws and serious breach of the principle of human dignity".

Oxfam said it understood the decision, adding that the behaviour of some staff was "completely unacceptable".

Haiti's decision follows a temporary suspension announced in February.

The Oxford-based charity said it would continue to work in Haiti through affiliate members from Italy, Spain, and Quebec.