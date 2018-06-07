South Live: Thursday 7th June

Department store chain House of Fraser is to close 31 shops affecting 6,000 jobs as part of a rescue deal.

If the plan is approved, 2,000 House of Fraser jobs will be affected, and 4,000 brand and concession roles.

The stores scheduled for closure, which in the South include its Bournemouth store, will stay open until early 2019, House of Fraser said.

The House of Fraser stores identified for closure:

Altrincham, Aylesbury, Birkenhead, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Camberley, Cardiff, Carlisle, Chichester, Cirencester, Cwmbran, Darlington, Doncaster, Edinburgh Frasers, Epsom, Grimsby, High Wycombe, Hull, Leamington Spa, Lincoln, London Oxford Street, London King William Street, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Plymouth, Shrewsbury, Skipton, Swindon, Telford, Wolverhampton, Worcester.