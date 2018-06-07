South Live: Thursday 7th June
BreakingBournemouth House of Fraser to close
Department store chain House of Fraser is to close 31 shops affecting 6,000 jobs as part of a rescue deal.
If the plan is approved, 2,000 House of Fraser jobs will be affected, and 4,000 brand and concession roles.
The stores scheduled for closure, which in the South include its Bournemouth store, will stay open until early 2019, House of Fraser said.
The House of Fraser stores identified for closure:
Altrincham, Aylesbury, Birkenhead, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Camberley, Cardiff, Carlisle, Chichester, Cirencester, Cwmbran, Darlington, Doncaster, Edinburgh Frasers, Epsom, Grimsby, High Wycombe, Hull, Leamington Spa, Lincoln, London Oxford Street, London King William Street, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Plymouth, Shrewsbury, Skipton, Swindon, Telford, Wolverhampton, Worcester.
HMS Invincible shipwreck's latest artefacts revealed
More artefacts from a warship that was wrecked in the Solent in 1758 have been brought to the surface.
HMS Invincible - built by the French in 1744 and captured by the British in 1747 - is believed to be one of the most significant warships ever built.
A second excavation is being carried out on the wreck site near Portsmouth.
Among the finds are a gunpowder barrel, swivel guns, woodworking tools and a sandglass used in calculating the ship's speed.
Thursday's weather: Cloudy with a few showers today
Emily Wood has today's weather
