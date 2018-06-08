South of England

South Live: Friday 8 June

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 8 June

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

'Bogus doctor' Ozan Melin convicted over fake 'Botox' injections

A man who claimed to be a doctor and gave two women what they thought was Botox will be sentenced later having previously been found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Ozan Melin
BBC

The women, including one from Poole, suffered swelling and burning after being treated by Ozan Melin, 42, from Uxbridge, west London.

He was convicted of two counts of GBH and cleared on one count, following a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court.

The jury heard the victims were injected with an "unknown and extremely dangerous substance".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather outlook: Cloudy day ahead

A mostly cloudy day lies ahead with temperatures reaching highs of 21C

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for Dorset, Hampshire, the isle of Wight, Berkshire and Oxfordshire until 18:00.

Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top