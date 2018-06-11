South Live: Monday 11 June

Ian Hudspeth

A council leader needed surgery after a dog bit him as he posted a leaflet through a door.

Oxfordshire County Council leader Ian Hudspeth had his finger badly bitten while he was campaigning in Bicester on Saturday.

The Conservative politician thanked hospital staff in a tweet he posted with a picture of his arm in a sling.

He said: "I guess the dog wasn't one of us. The staff @OUHospitals are simply brilliant."