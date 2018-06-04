South Live: Monday 4 June
Summary
Updates from Monday 4 June
Monday's weather: Cooler with sunny spells and a few sharp showers
Today will have sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud.
A few isolated heavy showers are possible but some places will remain dry.
Feeling cooler than yesterday. Maximum Temperature: 19 to 22°C (66 to 72°F).
Burst water main in Cowley floods road
A water main has burst causing flooding and damage to a road in Cowley.
Fire crews have closed Marsh Road.
The water supply has also been turned off to keep the flood water away from the houses nearby.
Cowes Floating Bridge out of action this morning
The troubled Isle of Wight chain ferry is out of action again.
The Floating Bridge service at East Cowes on the Isle of Wight was suspended yesterday afternoon.
The £3.2m chain ferry has been beset by problems since entering service in May 2017.
Newbury railway electrification upgrade work continues
The Great Western Railway line between Reading and Newbury remains closed until Thursday for Network Rail to continue work to electrify the line.
Buses will replace trains from stations between Pewsey and Theale.
Train services will still operate from Theale to Reading.
