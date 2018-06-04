South of England

South Live: Monday 4 June

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 4 June

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Monday's weather: Cooler with sunny spells and a few sharp showers

Today will have sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud.

A few isolated heavy showers are possible but some places will remain dry.

Feeling cooler than yesterday. Maximum Temperature: 19 to 22°C (66 to 72°F).

Monday's weather forecast

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Burst water main in Cowley floods road

A water main has burst causing flooding and damage to a road in Cowley.

Fire crews have closed Marsh Road.

The water supply has also been turned off to keep the flood water away from the houses nearby.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cowes Floating Bridge out of action this morning

The troubled Isle of Wight chain ferry is out of action again.

The Floating Bridge service at East Cowes on the Isle of Wight was suspended yesterday afternoon.

The £3.2m chain ferry has been beset by problems since entering service in May 2017.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newbury railway electrification upgrade work continues

The Great Western Railway line between Reading and Newbury remains closed until Thursday for Network Rail to continue work to electrify the line.

Buses will replace trains from stations between Pewsey and Theale.

Train services will still operate from Theale to Reading.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.

Stay in touch via our Berkshire,Dorset,Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire,@BBCDorset,@BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top