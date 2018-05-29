South Live: Tuesday 29 May
Serious Isle of Wight crash leaves three hurt
A 62-year-old woman is in critical condition in Southampton General Hospital after her Toyota Yaris collided with a Honda Civic on Middle Road near Calbourne, Isle of Wight, on Monday afternoon.
The passenger of the Toyota, a 62-year-old man from Hilsea, and the driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old man from Newport, suffered serious injuries and were taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
The road remains closed while officers carry out inquiries.
Rolling Stones come to Southampton
The Rolling Stones will perform at St Mary’s Football stadium in Southampton tonight.
It marks the start of their second leg of the No Filter Tour for Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood.
Palace thanks Berkshire for bunting
Kensington Palace has thanked the people of Berkshire for coming together to decorate Windsor with a kilometre of colourful bunting for the Royal Wedding.
The palace told BBC Radio Berkshire: "We are incredibly grateful to all of those who made the Long Walk look so beautiful.
"The entire world got to see Windsor at its best and it is great to know that it was a community effort that made it happen."
Children from Moorlands Primary School played a part in creating the reams of bunting which was seen on TV screens all over the world.
Almost two police officers a day assaulted in Thames Valley
About 50 police officers in the Thames Valley are attacked on duty each month, the force says.
Chief Constable Francis Habgood wants more officers to be trained to carry tasers to boost protection.
Dr Tim Brain, former Chief Constable of Gloucestershire Police and professor of Criminology, says the number could be higher, but officers aren't reporting the attacks, as abuse has almost become expected in the line of duty.
Thames Valley Police is set to train 130 response officers to take the total number equipped to handle the stun gun to 390, a 50% increase.
Cargo ship machinery catches fire
Firefighters have put out a fire on board a cargo ship at Portland port in Dorset.
Machinery caught fire in a hold of the vessel and one person was treated for smoke inhalation.
Portland Port Police said there was "no contamination of the harbour waters and there is no danger to life".
The force praised the rapid response of the emergency services and the quick thinking of staff on site following the incident at 21:51 BST on Monday.
Andover house destroyed after fire in garden
A house has been destroyed by a fire which started in the property's garden.
The blaze on Saturday afternoon in Pilgrims Road, Andover, spread to a neighbouring house, damaging its roof.
Seven crews wearing breathing apparatus spent almost three hours putting out the fire after being called to the scene at 16:42 BST.
Nobody was injured, but 10 residents had to be rehoused by the council, the fire service said.
'Nasty' fight on Banbury main road
Six men have been arrested after a brawl broke out in Banbury.
Police say a number of men were seen fighting in Middleton Road on Sunday night.
Officers have appealed for people with mobile phone or dash-cam footage to contact them.
Festival death dad pays tribute
Speaking to the BBC's Joe Campbell while visiting the Mutiny Festival site in Portsmouth, Damian Cowan urged people considering using drugs to "take on board" what had happened to his son.
Mr Cowan did not wish to be identified on camera.
Mutiny Festival deaths: Victim's dad in drugs warning
The father of a man who died after collapsing at a dance music festival over the weekend has described holding his dying son's hand.
Tommy Cowan, 20, was found collapsed shortly after Georgia Jones, 18, fell ill at Saturday's Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth. Both died in hospital.
Mr Cowan's father Damian Cowan urged others considering using drugs to "take on board" what had happened to his son.
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.
