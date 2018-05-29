South Live: Tuesday 29 May

A 62-year-old woman is in critical condition in Southampton General Hospital after her Toyota Yaris collided with a Honda Civic on Middle Road near Calbourne, Isle of Wight, on Monday afternoon.

The passenger of the Toyota, a 62-year-old man from Hilsea, and the driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old man from Newport, suffered serious injuries and were taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The road remains closed while officers carry out inquiries.