South Live: Thursday 31 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 31 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Oxford Station: No trains for two weeks while work takes place
A reminder for rail users that trains will not be running in or out of Oxford Station for more than two weeks in July as maintenance work takes place.
Bob Higgins trial: Opening to continue
The prosecution will continue to open its case in the trial of former Southampton football coach Bob Higgins who's charged with 50 offences of historical sexual abuse.
Higgins, 65, is accused of indecently assaulting 24 boys - many of them trainees at Southampton and Peterborough United.
Yesterday Salisbury Crown Court heard how Higgins was a "serial abuser of young teenage boys".
Controversial traffic plan approved
The plans include a bus, pedestrian and cycle route linking a new park-and-ride site to the town centre.Read more
Event axed over festival death drug fear
The Live at the Bandstand event in Portsmouth is axed after two people died at the Mutiny Festival.Read more
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J12 for A4 and J13 for A34 Chieveley.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound between J12, A4 (Theale) and J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Ten-year-old Oxford boy to star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch
Will Marcus Smith become the next Benedict Cumberbatch?
The 10-year-old from Noke, near Headington, will soon be starring alongside him!
Teenager rescued from Lymington Quay
The Daily Echo reports firefighters rushed to help a teenager who fell into the water this morning.
East Reading Mass Rapid Transit plan approved
A £20m plan aiming to ease congestion in Reading has been approved despite opponents arguing it will cause significant environmental damage.
Council officials say the East Reading Mass Rapid Transit - a bus, pedestrian and cycle route linking a new park-and-ride site to the town centre - will discourage cars from busy roads.
But opponents say it will have minimal impact on traffic - environmental groups had expressed concerns about the loss of trees and risk of flooding.
New King Henry I plaque at Reading Abbey
A re-created plaque marking the burial of King Henry I - the youngest son of William the Conqueror - has been erected in the ruins of Reading Abbey Ruin.
The plaque celebrates the fact that the abbey, founded by Henry in 1121, was the final resting place of the king and his Queen Adeliza.
It's part of a three year £3.15 million conservation project which will be celebrated at the Reading Abbey Revealed celebration on 16 June.
BBC Monitoring: The ears that listened to history in the making
BBC Monitoring - the service which listens to, analyses, and summarises news from 150 countries in 100 languages for the corporation - is moving from Caversham Park, its home of 75 years.
Staff there were the first to hear and report on some of the most seismic moments in history.
Read more here.
Weather outlook: Heavy showers and thunder
Good Morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.