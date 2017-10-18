South Live: Wednesday 18 October
- Updates from Wednesday 18 October
- Weather: A cloudy, damp and murky start with outbreaks of rain and drizzle
- Study into dog disease Alabama rot underway
- The University of Oxford pays tribute to its first black student Christian Cole
- A new flag design for Southampton is revealed
That's all for BBC South Live today, it will resume at 08:00 on Thursday.
Spencer Ashworth police shooting inquest opens
The inquest into the death of a man who was shot by police near the M5 has been opened.
Spencer Ashworth, 29, was stopped on the A369 Portbury Hundred near Bristol by firearms officers on 27 September.
Senior coroner Maria Voisin adjourned proceedings until a review hearing on 24 January.
She said the Independent Police Complaints Commission would lead the investigation.
Other motorists had reported seeing a man with a handgun on the motorway who had threatened another driver.
A post-mortem examination determined Mr Ashworth died from gunshot wounds. Toxicology reports have yet to be completed, the inquest heard.
Mr Ashworth was born in Southampton but lived in Portishead, south of Bristol. He was single and worked as a courier driver.
Two modern slavery arrests in Newbury
Two people have been arrested in connection with modern slavery offences in Newbury.
Officers made the arrests at around 11:15 yesterday at an address in Bartholomew Street.
A 39-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Newbury, were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences and have since been released under investigation.
Do you recognise this pooch found in Poole?
City revamp compulsory purchases backed
Homes and shops are set to be built alongside the medieval town walls in Queensway and East Street.Read more
CCTV of stripy-topped robber released
CCTV images of a man who police believe stole from a industrial site near Dorchester while wearing a "distinctive" stripy top have been released.
Police said the break-in happened on 15 October shortly before 08:00 BST.
Several items of high value jewellery, figurines and vintage items were stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police.
Tributes paid to Dorchester A352 crash passenger Hannah Richardson
The family of a woman who died after a two-car crash in Dorset have paid tribute to a "wonderful daughter, wife, sister and mother".
Hannah Richardson, 43, from Stratton, died in hospital following the crash on the A352 at Whitcombe on Monday.
Both drivers were injured and taken to hospital, including Mrs Richardson's 43-year-old husband Stuart.
He sustained serious injuries and continues to recover in hospital, Mrs Richardson's family said.
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe disruption, at J12 for A335.
M3 Hampshire - M3 exit slip road partially blocked southbound at J12, A335 (Eastleigh), because of a broken down lorry. Traffic is coping well.
Academy leaders 'transform school'
Cowes Enterprise College was put in special measures in 2012 and converted to an academy in 2014.
An OFSTED report said: "Leaders have transformed the school in the last two years".
Parking fine cancelled over leaves in the road
You may have heard the excuse of leaves on the line but what about leaves on the road?
That's what led one woman to unwittingly park on double yellow lines in New Milton, resulting in a fine.
New Forest District Council willingly revoked the penalty notice issued to Jeanette Radley, who works in the town, after she pointed out the road markings were obscured by autumn leaves.
A spokeswoman said: "We will listen to appeals where we think there is a justifiable reason and we consider appeals on a case-by-case basis."
In pictures: Misty skyline, singing songbird and crashing waves
BBC Weather Watchers
Thanks to BBC Weather Watchers ziggy101, APM Farmoor and Celimac for their snaps of mist over Portsmouth, Hampshire, a goldfinch enjoying the sunshine in Eynsham, Oxfordshire, and waves crashing over the Cobb at Lyme Regis in Dorset.
Tower of London poppies heading for Fareham
Thousands of ceramic poppies which formed part of the art installation at the Tower of London are to go on display in Fareham.
The Wave, by Derbyshire artist Paul Cummins, is being shown at Fort Nelson as part of a national tour.
The full installation, named Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red, drew more than five million visitors in London.
Each poppy represented one death in the British forces, a total of 888,246.
The Wave will be at Fort Nelson from 13 April to 24 June 2018.
Southampton medieval walls city revamp compulsory purchases backed
Three city centre shops in Southampton could be the subject of a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) in a bid to redevelop the area.
Homes and shops are set to be built alongside the medieval town walls in Queensway and East Street.
City council leader Simon Letts said the authority had agreed to authorise CPOs if agreements could not be reached with traders.
Businesses have already criticised the revamp which was approved in January.
Stab victim recovers from 'life-threatening' wounds
A homeless man who suffered "life-threatening" injuries in a stabbing in Poole has been released from hospital, police have said.
Officers were called in the early hours of 9 October to Sterte Close, where two men were found with stab wounds to their backs.
A 34-year-old man of no fixed address and a 45-year-old man from Poole have both left hospital, police said.
A 43-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A31 to see overnight closures and speed restrictions during works
Works on the major route through Dorset and Hampshire begin next month.
No one hurt in crash which closed A40
An image been released of one the cars involved in crash which caused long delays on the A40 yesterday,
The road was shut in both directions after the BMW struck an oncoming vehicle between Eynsham roundabout and Wolvercote.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service says the occupants were "very lucky to only suffer minor cuts and bruises".
Views sought on A4 cycle lane proposals
West Berkshire Council is asking people for their views on improving cycling conditions along the A4 from Newbury to Thatcham.
The authority has been given a government grant to create safe space for cyclists on the carriageway.
You can comment on the plans until 22 October.
Alabama rot dog disease cases 'mostly occur in winter'
About 60% of cases of Alabama rot, which has killed more than 100 dogs in the UK, occur in the first three months of the year, researchers have found.
New research by London's Royal Veterinary College is under way to try and discover more about the risk factors and spread of the disease.
The cause of the disease, which first occurred in the UK in 2012, is still unknown.
However, researchers have found there are more cases in autumn and winter.
Police appeal for key witnesses in Southampton sexual assault
Police are trying to trace the driver of a car and some people seen walking home after a night out who they believe could be key witnesses to a sex assault in Southampton.
The appeal comes after a 20-year-old woman was assaulted in or near Hill Lane between 02:00 and 03:00 BST on Wednesday 4 October.
The dark coloured Renault Clio was captured on CCTV travelling down Wilton Avenue in the direction of Hill Lane at around 02.30.
Police said there were also several people walking down the road between Bedford Place and Hill Lane.
A spokesman said: "Even very small bits of information that may seem insignificant to you, could prove valuable."
Portsmouth road changes 'could lead to New York skyline'
Changes to the road layout into Portsmouth will help create an "almost New York-type" skyline, city council leader Donna Jones has claimed.
Under council plans, traffic from the M275 would be diverted through new junctions straight to the city centre.
The £60m project would allow redevelopment of city centre sites to take place.
NHS trust prosecuted over woman's death
Teresa Colvin died in 2012 after she was found unconscious at a Southampton mental health hospital.Read more
Blue plaque for man who helped Dorchester's poor
A man who helped hundreds of children living in poverty in Dorchester 100 years ago is to be formally recognised with a blue plaque.
Alfred Harman Edwards was 19 when he began to set up food and education centres for young people living in slums in and around Mill Street.
He later went on to set up a housing society which pulled down the poorest thatched houses and replaced them with cottages.
The plaque is due to be unveiled in Mill Street this afternoon.
Nominate your Unsung Hero
Get Inspired
The deadline to nominate your BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero is on Sunday at 23:59 BST.
The award recognises someone who devotes their free time to help people in grassroots activity and sport.
Smiling, encouraging, mentoring and lifting spirits - a person who is dedicated to helping others in your community or club.
Who do you know who fits the bill?
Regional winners will attend the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony in Liverpool on Sunday, 17 December, when the overall winner will be announced.
School bus arrives in place of double-decker destroyed in fire
A school in Hampshire has taken delivery of a new reading bus after its previous bus was vandalised and burnt out.
The purple double-decker which has been fitted out in the style of the fictional Knight Bus from Harry Potter will be kept on site at Blackfield Primary School for pupils to enjoy some quiet reading time
Bus company Bluestar donated the replacement bus to the school.
'Revolutionary' car seat with inbuilt airbag launched
The first ever car seat which includes an inbuilt airbag has been launched, with the products designers claiming it will 'revolutionise' the industry.
The bag is built into the straps of the seat, and uses compressed air to cushion a child's neck.
Tests of the product, which took place in Crowthorne, Berkshire, show it inflating within 0.05 seconds.
BT told to clean up "scrappy" Cherwell phone boxes
BT is being be told to tidy up phone boxes in North Oxfordshire, after a councillor complained they were a "magnet for vandalism".
Cherwell District Council unanimously approved a motion to request BT clean up its phone boxes in the area last night.
Council leader Barry Wood said they did not want "scrappy" phone boxes littering the area and being used as "latrines or worse".
BT has expressed its "frustration" at the vandalism of phone boxes but accepts it is not checking them as often.
Slough flats named after first female black Mayor officially opened
A council flat development built in honour of the UK's first female black Mayor is being officially opened in Slough later.
Lydia Simmons became Mayor of Slough in 1984.
Lydia Court, a development of 11 new council homes has been built on the site of the old Eschle Court, Elliman Avenue.
Montserrat-born Ms Simmons came to Slough in 1960 when she was 17. She served as a councillor from 1979 to 1994 and from 1999 to 2007.
Ms Simmons will be guest of honour at the opening.
Southampton's flag design revealed
The winning flag design for Southampton has been revealed.
The city council tasked local school children to come up with a design that represented the city's heritage, diversity and character.
Yihuan Han whose flag design features a Tudor Rose and an anchor was chosen via a vote.
Swanage-Wareham rail line reconnection 'a success'
The first regular passenger train services to run between the mainline and a Dorset seaside resort in more than 40 years has exceeded targets.
The original line from Swanage to Wareham was closed by British Rail and ripped up in seven weeks, in 1972.
During the summer however, the first timetabled trains ran along the full 10-mile route as part of a trial.
Swanage Railway said its target footfall was 12,000 passengers but it actually had 13,020.
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, between J10 for A329 and J8 for affecting J11 for A33.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M4 London-bound between J10 A329(M) Wokingham and J8, because of an accident involving two cars. Congestion to J11, A33 (Reading).
Christian Cole: Oxford University's first black student
In a salute to a "remarkable" man, the University of Oxford has paid tribute to its first black student.
A new plaque honouring Christian Cole can be seen in Logic Lane at University College.
Cole graduated with a fourth-class honours degree in classics in 1876.
Study into dog disease Alabama rot underway
New research is underway to try and discover more about the risk factors and spread of Alabama Rot.
In Hampshire and Dorset 28 dogs have died from the disease. Across the UK 103 dogs have lost their lives.
The research is being carried out by from the Royal Veterinary College and funded by the New Forest Dog Owners Group and charity Stop Alabama Rot.
The disease was first discovered in the New Forest in 2012.
It causes lesions on the skin and occasionally in the mouth, which can look like bites, sores, wounds or stings.
Some dogs go on to develop life-threatening kidney failure.
Dr Kim Stevens who is leading the research hopes to publish the findings from the study by December.
Wednesday's weather: Cloudy and damp
Good morning
Welcome to South Live.
We'll be bringing you the latest updates from across the region until 18:00.
