South Live: Wednesday 2 August
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 2 August
- Call for cash after 'unsafe' cladding closes hospital unit
- Injured yachtsman rescued
- Cowes Week under way
- Witness appeal after serious crash
- Mail Online apology to murder victims' mother
- Appeal after man found unconscious and seriously injured
- Divers continue Hedger murder river search
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
That's all for today
We will be back tomorrow at 08:00 with news, travel, sport and weather updates from across the region.
You can still get in touch by email, on our Hampshire, Dorset, Berkshire and Oxford Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.
Travel: Wickham Festival causing heavy traffic
Traffic around Wickham is snarled up as preparations for this year's festival continue, ahead of the official opening tomorrow.
Armed robber captured on CCTV
A man reported to be armed with a small black handgun has been filmed robbing a Co-op store in Hampshire.
Police have released CCTV images of yesterday's raid in St Vigor Way, Colden Common, at about 13:30 BST.
The man, described as white and wearing black and white trainers, threatened a cashier before escaping with money from the till.
Manchester attack: Mail Online sorry over Jayden Parkinson photo
Mail Online has apologised for publishing a photo of a girl murdered in 2013 as among those missing after the Manchester Arena explosion.
Twenty-two people were killed and 250 injured in a suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert at the venue on 22 May.
The following day Mail Online used a "viral" social media post of missing people that included Jayden Parkinson.
Her mother has received an apology and a £150 donation from the website.
But Samantha Shrewsbury said on Twitter she was "disgusted" by the response from Mail Online.
New cinema 'closed until further notice'
A "state of the art" cinema, which opened in February, has announced it will close until further notice, after cancelling screenings earlier today.
The 10-screen Odeon cinema at the BH2 leisure development said earlier it had suffered a power cut.
Cinema-goer Vivienne Palmer reported that water had affected electrical systems at the multiplex.
Odeon could not be reached for comment.
Coast path reopens after cliff fall
A section of Dorset coast, made famous by ITV's Broadchurch, has reopened to walkers following a major rock fall.
The clifftop path, between West Bay and Freshwater Beach at Burton Bradstock, was severed by the fall on the night of 28 June, Dorset County Council said.
The route has now been diverted on to land owned by a golf course.
Tank Museum secures £2m grant
The Tank Museum at Bovington, Dorset, has had a £2m grant confirmed by the Heritage Lottery Fund.
The money will help to build a new workshop and apprenticeship scheme to allow more restoration work on vehicles.
Construction work is due to begin in September, with completion by May 2018.
Eastleigh make double signing
National League side Eastleigh sign Jersey captain Cavaghn Miley and former Cambridge striker Ben Williamson.Read more
Road closures in Banbury during water pipe replacements
A "complicated" 14-week scheme to upgrade large old cast iron water pipes underneath Banbury has begun.
The £640,000 upgrade deep underneath Milton Road means tougher and stronger plastic pipes are being installed that should reduce leakages in the area.
The road is closed from the junction with Barford Road to Collins Drive.
Thames Water project manager Jon Wickens said: “We’ve closed Milton Road to start work on the next phase of our mains replacement programme.
"Although we appreciate our work will cause some delays, feedback from our customers is they want to see us investing money and upgrading our ageing network of pipes to reduce leaks and bursts.
"They want reliable water supplies that are fit for the future so it’s vital we replace the old pipes."
Moore signs new Reading contract
Reading defender Liam Moore signs a new four-year contract to stay with the Championship side until 2021.Read more
New cinema 'closed by power cut'
Cinema-goers have been unable to see films in Bournemouth's newest cinema today.
Odeon's BH2 complex, which opened in February, has blamed a "power cut" for the temporary closure.
Cinema-goer Vivienne Palmer said: "Water got into the electrics, smoke was billowing out so they had to shut the cinema down."
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said it had not been called to any incident.
Dorset travel latest: Localised flooding at Lytchett Minster
BBC News Travel
Airport discovers 3,000th species
Heathrow's biodiversity engineers have discovered the 3,000th species known to be living in the 170 hectares of biodiversity lands managed by the airport.
The Box Tree Moth, first recorded in Britain in 2007, is one of 540 moth species discovered living on the land around Heathrow.
So far this year, 210 new species have been found - mostly moths, flies, bugs and higher plants.
'Hero' fighting IS 'turned gun on self'
Ryan Lock volunteered with the Kurds and avoided being captured by IS militants.Read more
Did you see this crash?
Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Fareham on Monday afternoon.
Two drivers were taken to hospital with injuries after the crash on Gudge Heath Lane shortly before 15:00.
Anyone who saw the collision, involving a red Ford Feista and a Blue BMW 1-series, is urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J5 for A4 and J6 for A355 Slough.
M4 Berkshire - Slow traffic and one lane blocked on M4 westbound between J5, A4 (Langley) and J6, A355 (Slough), because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Condor 'optimistic' Liberation will sail tomorrow
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Ferry company Condor has said it has reviewed forecasts for tomorrow and is "optimistic" that Thursday's Liberation sailing will run.
However it warned the forecast "remains inclement".
"We will continue to monitor the weather forecasts as they are received," the company said.
Condor cancelled today's sailings after an engine fault left the vessel with reduced power, and unable to operate in rough conditions.
In light of the forecast the company has advised passengers booked on day trips between Poole and Guernsey to travel "only if it is necessary".
It will be offering an "alternative date of travel without amendment fees or a full refund."
BAE in £72m radar contract
During a visit to Portsmouth Naval Base yesterday, defence procurement minister Harriet Baldwin announced that BAE Systems had been awarded £72m-worth of contracts to support military radar systems.
The contracts are to support the Sampson radar on board the Type 45 destroyers and will support 255 high-skilled jobs.
The Sampson surveillance and tracking sensor, designed and built in Cowes, has been in service since 2006.
Report found NHS unit had high fire risk
A fire safety review of a hospital building which prompted the decision to close it to patients found "serious and embedded" issues.
The report, commissioned after the Grenfell Tower fire, said the unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford was "high risk" because of the alarms and escape plan alone.
Without action, it suggested there were grounds for the fire service to restrict access.
Patients are to be moved by 4 August and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said it would "implement any changes necessary".
Campaigners to press pedestrian crossings and disrupt Countryfile Live traffic
Oxford Mail
Green Belt campaigners plan to repeatedly press the pedestrian crossings on the A44 in protest as thousands of motorists head to Countryfile Live tomorrow.