South Live: Wednesday 2 August

Mail Online has apologised for publishing a photo of a girl murdered in 2013 as among those missing after the Manchester Arena explosion.

SAMANTHA SHREWSBURY Copyright: SAMANTHA SHREWSBURY

Twenty-two people were killed and 250 injured in a suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert at the venue on 22 May.

The following day Mail Online used a "viral" social media post of missing people that included Jayden Parkinson.

Her mother has received an apology and a £150 donation from the website.

But Samantha Shrewsbury said on Twitter she was "disgusted" by the response from Mail Online.