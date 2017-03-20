Mudeford beach huts

Dorset and Hampshire Live: Monday 20 March

You can get in touch by email, on our Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Summary

  1. Cave-stuck teens rescued from cliff in Portsmouth
  2. Man arrested over Dorset armed robberies and car crash
  3. Move to relocate A&E provision in Dorset condemned
  4. Updates from Monday 20 March

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Ex-Disney chief 'interested' in Pompey

Michael Eisner

Portsmouth say any takeover bid would be closely scrutinised amid reports ex-Disney CEO Michael Eisner is interested.

Good evening!

Sue Paz

BBC South

That's all for today for the BBC Local Live service for Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight.

The service will resume at 08:00 on Tuesday.

You can still get in touch by  email , on our  Hampshire  and  Dorset  Facebook pages or on Twitter  @BBC_Hampshire  and  @BBCDorset .

Latest news headlines: Jane Austen faked marriage records

  • Novelist Jane Austen created fake entries in a marriage register linking herself with two separate men, it has emerged
  • A man who threatened two students in Bournemouth with a hypodermic needle and robbed them  has been jailed for three years
  • Plans for an £80m dinosaur-themed museum in a quarry  have been boosted by £37,300 of Heritage Lottery Funding
  • A round-the-clock drone unit to help tackle crime is to be used by police in Dorset

Sport headlines: Pompey Supporters Trust 'would have final say on takeover proposals'

BBC Sport

  • Portsmouth Football Club says the Pompey Supporters Trust would have the final say on any takeover proposals - it comes after a report today claims American billionaire Michael Eisner is interested in buying the club
  • Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has taken his squad to Dubai for a warm weather training camp over the international break
  • Meanwhile, Bournemouth have had confirmation that young defender Corey Jordan will be out for several months after damaging his knee ligaments during last week's Under 21 friendly win over Sampdoria
  • Southampton boss Claude Puel has blamed the club's fixture schedule for their  slow start at White Hart Lane yesterday

Still time to comment on proposed North Dorset conservation area

Southampton man wanted by police over kidnap

Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, between J5 for A335 Wide Lane and J7 for A334.

M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M27 eastbound between J5, A335 (Southampton Airport) and J7, A334 (Hedge End), because of an accident.

Your pictures: Windsurfers, cobwebs and waves

BBC Weather Watchers

Many thanks to  BBC Weather Watchers  Emma, "lizbiz" and Sheila for their pictures of windsurfers at Mudeford, Dorset, damp cobwebs in Hythe, Hampshire, and grey skies and brisk waves at Totland on the Isle of Wight.

Windsurfers at Mudeford
Emma
Cobwebs on a plant in Hythe
lizbiz
Grey skies and waves at Totland
Sheila

Send us your snaps of the three counties via email , on our  Hampshire  and  Dorset  Facebook pages or on Twitter  @BBC_Hampshire  and  @BBCDorset .  

James Ward-Prowse "ready for England chance"

BBC Sport

James Ward-Prowse says he will use his time with the England squad to improve as a player but the midfielder also insists he is ready to take his chance if it comes this week. 

The uncapped Southampton man has been named in Gareth Southgate's squad for the matches against Germany and Lithuania and told a press conference he is determined to make his mark should he be selected. 

Saints team-mate Nathan Redmond, who has represented England's Under-21s 34 times, has also been called up by Southgate

James Ward-Prowse
PA

It's obviously an incredibly proud feeling for me. It's always been a life-long ambition and a career ambition to reach the senior squad. I think it's every young player's dream to play for England and to be given that opportunity and chance to represent your country and do everyone proud is a great honour. Should the chance come this week, I'll be ready to take it."

James Ward-Prowse

Weather outlook: Tumbling temperatures

Holly Green

BBC Weather

Dorset travel latest: A30 reopens and Sandbanks Ferry service resumes

Father shares warning against abusive partners ahead of Poole seminar

Nick's daughter, Hollie Gazzard, was killed by her abusive partner in 2014.

Watch out for the frost!

Royal naming for new Portsmouth aircraft carriers jetty

Stephen Stafford

BBC South

A jetty for the Royal Navy's new aircraft carriers in Portsmouth has been officially named by Princess Anne.

Digital image of Princess Anne Jetty
Royal Navy

The Princess Royal Jetty has been strengthened to accommodate the 65,000-tonne Queen Elizabeth class carriers. 

Formerly known as Middle Slip Jetty, the 90-year-old structure has been upgraded over the past 18 months. 

After the naming ceremony, the princess met bomb disposal experts who have dealt with World War Two bombs unearthed during dredging work.

Downton Abbey movie to start filming this year

Tara Maxwell

BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader

Work on a movie version of TV series Downton Abbey, which is filmed at Highclere Castle on the Berkshire/Hampshire border, should start this year, according to star Jeremy Swift. 

He plays the butler Septimus Spratt and told ITV's Lorraine: "There is a film script which we've all been sent but it disappeared in a Mission Impossible-stylee from our emails. With a little puff."

He also said no date has been set yet as many of the cast are working on other projects.

Highclere Castle
Press Association

Sherborne Hotel site plans revised ahead of planning decision

Plans for a new hotel and extra care houses and apartments in Sherborne have been revised leading to a delay in a planning decision, the developer has said.

An artist's impression of the hotel
Quantum Group

Developer Quantum Group said the move followed concerns raised by the conservation and landscape officers over the proposals for the former Sherborne Hotel site on Horsecastles Lane,  which were submitted to West Dorset District Council in November .

The changes, which will be submitted this month and go out to further public consultation, include a reduction of extra care housing from 38 to 37, a "small reduction" in the height of the extra care apartment building, as well as increased tree planting and landscape "screening". 

Previous plans to build a Tesco on the site prompted protests led by former Blue Peter presenter Valerie Singleton.

Motorist tried to mask drug smell with deodorant

Have you seen this 'handsome bug'?

Dorset Wildlife Trust is urging people to report any sightings of western conifer seed bugs. 

The first one to be discovered in the UK was found in a classroom in Weymouth College in 2007, said Jane Adams  on the trust's Facebook page .

Western conifer seed bug
Jane Adams
Western conifer seed bug
Jane Adams

It's seen as a pest in the USA, where it can damage conifer seed nurseries (especially Douglas fir) but it's a bit early to say what impact it might have in the UK. The one in the photos was found this week after it emerged from hibernation in our greenhouse. If you see one, it's quite a large and handsome bug, measuring about 15-20mm long but totally harmless to people/pets, as they don't bite or sting.

Jane AdamsDorset Wildlife Trust

Climber rescued after Dorset cliff fall

A climber was rescued after falling and hitting a cliff face in Dorset on Sunday.

The scene of the rescue on Portland
MCA/N Field

The woman injured her leg during the fall at Headbury Quarry, west of Dancing Ledge, on Portland.

She was airlifted to hospital by the coastguard helicopter after the paramedic winchman and South Western Ambulance paramedic rescued her.  

The scene of the rescue on Portland
MCA/N Field

Jane Austen’s fake marriage document to go on display

A fake marriage entry and proclamation of marriage to two men that novelist Jane Austen wrote for herself in her teens is to be showcased in Hampshire as part of celebrations marking 200 years since her death.

Austen's fake marriage banns
Hampshire County Council

Austen’s handwritten notes appear in the specimen entries at the front of the Steventon marriage register for 1755-1812. 

The register not only reveals a fictitious entry for the publication of banns – a proclamation of marriage - between Henry Frederic Howard Fitzwilliam, of London, and Austen, but also a fictitious entry for her marriage to Edmund Arthur William Mortimer, of Liverpool.   

Austen's fictitious marriage entry
Hampshire County Council

Austen had easy access to the document as her father George was the rector of the parish of Steventon, near Basingstoke, Hampshire County Council said. 

The document will go on public display at Winchester Discovery Centre, as part of the  Mysterious Miss Austen exhibition , in May.

Is this England's steepest street?

Gold Hill in Shaftesbury

Jennifer Meierhans

BBC News Online

Where are England's steepest streets? BBC News asked readers which hills fill them with horror.

Jurassic museum gets lottery cash

Plans for an £80m dinosaur-themed museum in a quarry on Portland have been boosted by £37,300 of Heritage Lottery Funding.

The grant will see six hectares of Broadcroft Quarry restored and opened as a wildlife trail over the next two years.

The trail is being created ahead of the Jurassica attraction which is planned in the 40m (132ft) deep quarry. 

The work will see a team of over 100 volunteers work alongside conservation experts at Dorset Wildlife Trust.

Jurassica
Jurassica

Double-decker bus to be converted into homeless shelter in Weymouth

BBC Inside Out

A new homeless shelter could soon transform the lives of rough sleepers in Weymouth. 

Shelter Bus was launched in November last year on the Isle of Wight

Campaigners hope to convert a double-decker bus into sleeping space for up to 20 people. Anyone who signs up will also get free counselling and career advice.

Shelter Bus was launched in November last year (see picture) by Kevin Newton, who was once homeless, and was first used on the Isle of Wight. 

So far, it has helped 11 people into permanent accommodation. 

Round-the-clock drone to help tackle crime in Devon, Cornwall and Dorset

A police force is to launch a 24-hour drone unit to help tackle crime.

Police drone used by Devon and Cornwall Police during trials
Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police advertised for a "drone team manager" to set up and manage an "operational and dynamic drone response" from nine policing centres across the two counties and Dorset. 

The force began trialling drones in November 2015 to test their operational effectiveness in a bid to assist officers including with searches for missing people and taking crime scene photographs. 

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry, National Police Chiefs' Council lead for drones, said forces were "committed to embracing new technologies to deliver high-quality, cost- effective services and protection to the public". 

Boy's Facebook birthday video goes viral

Teen's Facebook birthday video goes viral
Lewis Hine has undergone more than a dozen brain surgeries since his initial diagnosis.

Business 'losing thousands due to vomit, faeces and drug paraphernalia'

Father of woman murdered by ex-boyfriend to speak at Poole conference

A father will speak at a conference in Poole today about the murder of his daughter by her ex-boyfriend.

Hollie Gazzard
Gazzard family

The event is to explore different aspects of domestic abuse focusing on coercive control and emotional abuse. 

Nick Gazzard's daughter Hollie, 20, was murdered in the hairdressers in Gloucester where she worked by Asher Maslin in February 2014.

An inquiry later found he had a long history of violence against women.

He isolated her from family and friends whilst they were in London, so he really had her to himself which was a golden opportunity for him to put that power and exercise that control over Hollie and make her do what he wanted her to do.

Nick Gazzard

Dorset A&E planned move 'misleading and laughable'

BBC Radio Solent

The consultation into moving A&E in Dorset from Poole to Bournemouth has been criticised by residents, councillors and a local health watchdog.

Poole Hospital A&E
Google

Dorset Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) maintains that 95% of Dorset residents will be able to access acute care by ambulance within 30 minutes.

But that claim has been criticised as "misleading and laughable" by campaigners, given the distances some in remote rural parts of Dorset will have to travel. 

Martyn Webster, manager of Healthwatch Dorset, said people had told him they also found the consultation document confusing.

Man jailed for impersonating policeman cleared

Woman, 18, sexually assaulted while walking home at night in Andover

Jurassic museum gets lottery cash

Jurassica design

A planned Jurassic Coast dinosaur museum is boosted by a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Have you seen Gillian?

Where are England's steepest streets?

We asked readers to name the thigh-burning inclines that fill their hearts with terror - and enlisted Ordnance Survey's help checking the gradients.

Shaftesbury's Gold Hill  gets a mention !

Gold Hill
BBC

Severe accident: A30 Somerset both ways

BBC News Travel

A30 Somerset both ways severe accident, between A357 Ash End and East Street.

A30 Somerset - A30 in Henstridge closed in both directions between the A357 Ash End junction and the East Street junction, because of an accident.

Travel latest: Sandbanks Ferry suspended and South West Trains services delayed

