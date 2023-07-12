Our live coverage from inside Colchester Hospital is now coming to a close and our final update comes from Louise Evans, senior sister in the emergency department.
She says the emergency department and the urgent treatment centre has seen about 250 patients so far today.
"It has been a good day - people have been seen quickly."
But it is not always like that, she says. There are days when log jams in the system mean there are not enough beds for patients and some have to kept on trolleys in the corridors.
"We do have it on a regular basis that if there is no flow through the deeper wards, then we get a backlog," she says.
"So while today has been a lovely day, we still have a long way to go."
Bronchitis patient 'comfy' in corridor
Peter Walker
BBC News
A few patients are on trolleys in A&E as we approach the business end of the day, including Melanie Lane who has bronchitis which doctors think is caused by mould in her bedroom.
The 51-year-old was coughing non-stop earlier and was brought by ambulance at lunchtime.
Despite being in a trolley waiting to be discharged, she says she is content with her cheese sandwich and vegetable soup - and happy her bed is freed up for the next patient.
"I am fairly comfy - it's clean and tidy - and staff have been really efficient."
The mother-of-one lives in a privately-rented shared house and says she will be picking up the phone to her landlord over the mould.
Unfortunately, she has no choice but to return to the bedroom - and we'll be sure to check up on her in the next week.
Hospital boss celebrates landmark but wants change
Peter Walker
BBC News
The man in charge at Colchester says he feels proud to have reached another landmark but believes the NHS needs strategic change if it is to hit 100 years.
"I feel incredibly proud," said Nick Hulme, the chief executive of the trust that runs the hospital.
"Proud of what we have achieved and proud of what the staff still do every day, but also looking forward and recognising that things do need to change."
Mr Hulme suggests there must be improved relations with social care and greater focus on prevention - such as better quality housing and employment conditions.
On the upcoming walkout by junior doctors and consultants, he will not say whether he supports the action or whether they should be paid more, but says: "I implore the government and British Medical Association to get round the table and find the common ground."
He adds that patients are ultimately those "paying the price" but says people will still receive emergency care during the walkouts.
Recap: Robotic arms used in colon repair surgery
Laurence Cawley
BBC News
A special robotic system has been used to remove part of patient's colon then stitch the two ends together.
Consultant surgeon Subash Vasudevan carried out the procedure on Pat McDonald by remotely controlling tools connected to the robot's arms.
The machine can make precise and delicate movements and its binocular vision gives the viewer a three-dimensional, enlarged view of the procedure.
The medical team allowed us to look through the spare control set usually used by a trainee surgeon.
Warning: This video contains close-up images of surgery.
'We've been here a few times in the last four years'
Peter Walker
BBC News
With three children under the age of four, Emma is well acquainted with the personnel at Colchester.
She is in A&E with seven-month-old Freddie, who seems to have experienced his first seizure.
"The staff have been brilliant; they have been very attentive; they have asked many questions to try and figure out why he had the seizure," says the 27-year-old from Halstead.
Her "little man" also has a milk allergy, while her daughter has a milk, egg and dog allergy.
After an echocardiogram and heel-prick blood test, she expects to be referred to paediatrics.
She says Freddie is behaving himself - when he isn't otherwise trying to steal my microphone.
Hospital keeps 1.4m surgical instruments sterile
Kate Scotter
BBC News
So after surgery, what happens to the scalpels, scissors and forceps - and robotic arms - used during the operations?
We took a tour of the Sterile Services Unit to find out.
Its team of 32 deals with 1.4m instruments a year.
'They've saved my life several times'
Kate Scotter
BBC News
After being diagnosed with diabetes at the age of nine, Holly Forde has been in and out of hospital.
But staff at Colchester Hospital have been there for her every step of the way.
Now 34, she is dealing with complications caused from having a double transplant to treat her diabetes five years ago.
She was back at the hospital today for a pre-assessment ahead of a procedure for an ulcer on her foot.
BBCCopyright: BBC
She says the hospital has been like a "second home".
"I've never been able to fault them, I feel safe here and I've always felt very looked after.
"I've had a really tough time but I've been really lucky with the support I've been given by my medical teams.
"I've had really good experiences here, they've saved my life several times," she says.
She says it all went well with "no problems whatsoever" and she was a "very happy".
"It was an experience out of this world," she says.
Video: Robotic arms follow surgeon's moves during surgery
Laurence Cawley
BBC News
More video now from Pat McDonald's operation, showing a robotic surgery system in action that allows doctors to operate with more precision.
The machine's arms can be connected to various tools, which the medical team controls remotely.
Staff get an enlarged, three-dimensional view of the procedure using binocular vision.
Warning: This video contains close-up images of surgery.
Patient Pat's colon has been stitched back together
Laurence Cawley
BBC News
We're now out of surgery after seeing consultant surgeon Subash Vasudevan clamp and then stitch the two ends of patient Pat McDonald's colon together, having removed a section of it.
High praise from a private sector practitioner
Peter Walker
BBC News
Private sector audiologist Hugh Cochran is in A&E having suffered a suspected seizure while at work.
"The staff have been absolutely brilliant; they have covered everything; they are so friendly and so polite; they do everything so efficiently - I am very impressed," says Mr Cochran, who is from Great Holland near Clacton-on-Sea.
He says he has experienced other health services overseas.
"People shouldn't criticise the NHS so much - they just do not know what they've got and people should support it more."
'I admitted my own sister during Covid'
Peter Walker
BBC News
A&E majors receptionist Emma Pooley has worked in the NHS for 39 years, but will never forget the moment at 20:20 on 3 May 2020.
"My sister had Covid-19. I didn't know she was coming in by ambulance and I had to book her in," she recalls.
Her sister has worked 42 years in the NHS and was in an acute mental health ward when she contracted the infection.
"That was a really scary moment; I think that's been my worst, but I had to keep calm because when I went to see her I donned up in all the gear and I thought: 'This is for real.'
"But I knew she was scared, so I had to remain strong and keep that strength for the family.
"You do it because you love the job."
Her sister was "one step away from intensive care" but was eventually discharged and is back at work.
Ms Pooley's mother was an Irish immigrant and also worked in the NHS, while her daughter is in social care.
"I wouldn't work anywhere else," she says.
Watch: Surgical robot in action
Laurence Cawley
BBC News
A special robotic system is being used to remove a part of patient Pat McDonald's colon.
Consultant surgeon Subash Vasudevan allowed us to look through the spare control set usually used by a trainee surgeon.
The binocular vision of the machine gives the viewer a three-dimensional and hugely enlarged view of the procedure.
The arms of the robot have various tools, which are used or changed during surgery.
Warning: This video contains close-up images of surgery.
India, seven, in hospital with a cut chin
Kate Scotter
BBC News
BBCCopyright: BBC
Seven-year-old India has arrived a the hospital's emergency department.
She "passed out and unfortunately landed on her chin" at school, mum Leanne says.
India was initially seen "within five minutes" and Leanne says they were "very grateful" for the NHS.
The 27-year-old mum-of-three from Colchester also praised the hospital for the treatment she received when she gave birth to her youngest six weeks ago.
"They were absolutely brilliant," she says.
Surgical robot used in colon operation
Laurence Cawley
BBC News
We're in theatre with the surgical team removing a part of patient Pat McDonald's colon using a special robotic system.
Consultant surgeon Subash Vasudevan is operating the controls, which move the robot's arms equipped with various tools.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Reluctant goodbye for Australia-bound junior doctor
Peter Walker
BBC News
It's a time for reflection for one of the team at A&E.
Junior doctor Hayden Davis has been at the hospital for three years but is moving to work as a hospital doctor in Australia because, he says, of the overtime hours and pay in England.
"I love the NHS and not a lot of people can say they love their employer and when it works, it works really well, but unfortunately with the way things are going, I have to think about myself," he says.
"I really hope to be back.
"It's not a reflection of this hospital, which is one of the best in the region."
Dr Davis, meanwhile, says nothing compares to the reward of when patients, who are acutely unwell, thank him and return home.
93 people seen in the emergency department so far today
Having started at 05:00, matron Andy Seale is now at the end of his shift and has some numbers.
So far today, 93 people have been seen in the emergency department for reasons including chest pain, chest infections, mental health crisis, abdominal pain and sepsis.
"At one time, we can hold 35 patients on a stretcher plus 20 seated so today has been within our limit," he says.
"We have seen a reduction in patients in the corridor today. However, there are still a third of patients who are ready to leave the department who have yet to do so. We're working through that."
BBCCopyright: BBC
To sum up, he says it's been a "manageable day".
The target is to discharge every patient within four hours of arrival at the emergency department. Today, 60% of cases have hit that target, says Andy.
'You can't knock them'
Peter Walker
BBC News
Carpet fitter Tony Boyle is in good spirits despite being admitted having woken up with chest pains.
The 63-year-old from Colchester suspects it is linked to a virus he contracted while on a cruise to Monaco last week.
"Everyone here has been good - you can't knock them, they are brilliant, I couldn't do their job," says Mr Boyle, who was waiting for an X-ray and antibiotics.
"The NHS could pay the nurses a bit more, same old caper, but where do they get the money from?"
Mr Boyle says he hopes to book another cruise soon enough.
'While I'm able to do it, then I'm happy to carry on nursing'
Kate Scotter
BBC News
Linda Bullen may be 74 but she shows no signs of stopping nursing any time soon.
She trained as a nurse at the age of 39 and has worked at Colchester Hospital for 30 years.
With an orthopaedic background, she helped set up the hospital's pre-assessment unit in 2002 to help reduce the number of cancellations and to ensure the patient is "as fit to go as they can be".
BBCCopyright: BBC
The former sister has already retired once but she missed her colleagues so much that she returned as a staff nurse.
She divides her time between nursing and running the Catherine Bullen Foundation in Namibia in memory of her daughter who died there in 2002 aged 22.
She says she will continue nursing for as long as she can.
"I just enjoy it and while I'm able to do it, then I'm happy to carry on."
'It is very fulfilling'
Laurence Cawley
BBC News
Celine Driscoll and Louies Mabelin work in the hospital's clinical research team.
Ms Driscoll told how the team works across a number of research areas.
They offer patients the chance to try different types of therapies being tested as part of the team's research.
"It is really different and very fulfilling," says Mr Mabelin. "I've just had a study done last year which was very successful looking at treating prostate cancer patients.
"This particular chemotherapy has proven particularly effective at prolonging prostate cancer patients' lives."
