Our live coverage from inside Colchester Hospital is now coming to a close and our final update comes from Louise Evans, senior sister in the emergency department.

She says the emergency department and the urgent treatment centre has seen about 250 patients so far today.

"It has been a good day - people have been seen quickly."

But it is not always like that, she says. There are days when log jams in the system mean there are not enough beds for patients and some have to kept on trolleys in the corridors.

Louise Evans, senior sister, says backlogs elsewhere in the health system cause blockages in the emergency department

"We do have it on a regular basis that if there is no flow through the deeper wards, then we get a backlog," she says.

"So while today has been a lovely day, we still have a long way to go."