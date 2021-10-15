Conservative MP for Harlow Robert Halfon has called the events "just horrific".

Speaking on BBC Essex. he said: "David Amess is just such a wonderful man. He's funny, he's kind, he cares about the most disadvantaged in our communities.

"He loves Essex, he embodies Essex. I just feel such a sense of sadness really that this has gone on.

"He's just doing his surgery, just doing what MPs do to try to help members of the public and this happens. I feel really sad inside - deeply, deeply sad."