39 bodies found in Essex container: Latest updates

As we know, it is thought that the lorry came from Bulgaria and arrived in Wales, at Holyhead, on Saturday.

Seamus Leheny, Northern Ireland policy manager for the Freight Transport Association, told the Press Association: "If the lorry came from Bulgaria, getting into Britain via Holyhead is an unorthodox route.

"People have been saying that security and checks have been increased at places like Dover and Calais, so it might be seen as an easier way to get in by going from Cherbourg or Roscoff, over to Rosslare, then up the road to Dublin.

"It's a long way around and it'll add an extra day to the journey."