39 bodies found in Essex container: Latest updates

As we know, it is thought that the lorry came from Bulgaria and arrived in Wales, at Holyhead, on Saturday.
Seamus Leheny, Northern Ireland policy manager for the Freight Transport Association, told the Press Association: "If the lorry came from Bulgaria, getting into Britain via Holyhead is an unorthodox route.
"People have been saying that security and checks have been increased at places like Dover and Calais, so it might be seen as an easier way to get in by going from Cherbourg or Roscoff, over to Rosslare, then up the road to Dublin.
"It's a long way around and it'll add an extra day to the journey."
First photo from the ground
BBC Essex reporter Richard Smith has arrived at the Waterglade Industrial Park.
Lorry from Bulgaria 'arrived in Holyhead'
Police say the lorry came from Bulgaria and arrived in Wales, at Holyhead, on Saturday.
The 39 bodies were found at Waterglade Industrial Park, Grays, earlier today.
'Not able to access units'
Dan Peters, from a hydraulic maintenance company on the Waterglae Industrial Park in Grays where the bodies were found, told the Press Association it was "terrible" news.
He said the industrial estate is made up of courier and logistics companies.
"We're not able to gain access to our units to open up for daily business," the Pirtek managing director added.
'Disruption' expected locally
Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner has said that the cordon in Grays is expected to cause disruption to local businesses, but the force is working with Thurrock Council "to mitigate against any impact our investigation scene will have locally".
Prime Minister 'appalled'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is "appalled" by what has happened and is being regularly updated by the Home Office.
'It's a long way around'
BBC Essex reporter Richard Smith has arrived at the Waterglade Industrial Park.
First pictures from scene
MP 'shocked and saddened'
Home Secretary Priti Patel, whose constituency lies in Essex, has tweeted:
'There's a lot of police and forensics'
A restaurant worker on the Waterglade Industrial Park said the area where 39 bodies were found by police was cordoned off this morning.
"There's a lot of police and forensics," the Big Blue Food Bus employee told the PA news agency.
"We've just seen what has been said online. It's awful. We thought maybe someone had broken into a lorry, but it's just awful."
What do we know?
The 39 bodies were discovered in the early hours of Wednesday at Waterglade Industrial Park in Eastern Avenue, Grays.
It is thought that 38 adults and one teenager have died but police have said identification could be a "lengthy process".
Essex Police said the lorry travelled from Bulgaria and entered Wales via Holyhead, Anglesey, on Saturday.
The lorry driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Thirty-nine bodies found in container
The bodies of 39 people have been found in a lorry container in Essex.
A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
We'll be bringing you updates and picture from the scenes as and when we get them.