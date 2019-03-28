Keith Flint funeral and procession

Summary
- Updates as a procession and funeral take place for The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint
- The procession begins in Braintree, Essex, at 15:00 GMT
- Hearse to arrive at St Mary's Church, Bocking, half an hour later
- Private service to be relayed to fans outside
- The band has asked people to line the streets to "raise the roof for Keef"
- The dance music megastar, 49, was found dead at his Essex home on 4 March
- A post-mortem examination found a provisional cause of death was hanging
- Keith famously sung on the group's '90s hits Firestarter and Breathe