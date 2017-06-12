BBC Local Live: Essex
Summary
- Updates for Essex on Wednesday, 7 June 2017
- Dog dies in kitchen blaze
- Pupil tops Stephen Hawking's IQ score
- Biker 'wheelie and took selfie' on motorway
- Pedestrian injured after car hits pedestrian
- Man arrested over 'bomb hoax threats'
By Mariam Issimdar
Essex wickets set up exciting day four
Surrey end day three with a lead of 217 with three second-innings wickets left, after Ryan ten Doeschate's earlier ton for Essex.Read more
Severe disruption: M11 Essex northbound
M11 Essex northbound severe disruption, at J8 for A120.
M11 Essex - M11 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic northbound at J8, A120 (Bishops Stortford).
Severe accident: M25 Essex clockwise
M25 Essex clockwise severe accident, between J26 for A121 and J27 for M11.
M25 Essex - Three lanes blocked on M25 clockwise between J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) and J27 M11, because of an accident.
Severe accident: A134 Suffolk both ways
A134 Suffolk both ways severe accident, between B1068 Stoke Road and B1087 Bear Street.
A134 Suffolk - A134 in Leavenheath closed between the B1068 Stoke Road junction and the B1087 Bear Street junction, because of an accident.
Ten Doeschate stars in Essex fightback
Mark Stoneman falls just of a double-ton for Surrey as Essex's Ryan ten Doeschate stars on day two.Read more
Severe disruption: A12 Essex northbound
A12 Essex northbound severe disruption, between J24 B1024 and J25 A120 Coggeshall Road affecting Cranes Lane.
A12 Essex - One lane closed and queuing traffic on A12 northbound between J24, B1024 (Kelvedon North) and J25, A120 (Marks Tey), because of a bus fire. Congestion on B1024 London Road to the Cranes Lane junction.
Severe accident: A12 Essex southbound
A12 Essex southbound severe accident, between J18 A414 Maldon Road and J17 A1114 Great Baddow Bypass affecting A138 J19.
A12 Essex - A12 in Sandon closed and queuing traffic London-bound between J18, A414 (Danbury) and J17, A1114 (Howe Green), because of an accident. Congestion to Boreham Interchange.
Severe accident: M25 Essex clockwise
M25 Essex clockwise severe accident, after J27 for M11.
M25 Essex - Stationary traffic on M25 clockwise after J27 M11, because of a rolling road-block and an accident.
Stoneman century leads Surrey charge
Surrey opener Mark Stoneman hits an unbeaten 181 off 221 balls to put the hosts on top against Essex at Guildford.Read more
Photos show devastating extent of A120 coach and lorry crash
A woman in her 70s has sustained a potentially life-changing injury following a crash between a coach and lorry near Great Dunmow yesterday.
These photos of the scene have emerged after the crash closed the A120 in both directions yesterday afternoon. The westbound carriageway was reopened in the early hours of this morning.
A total of five patients were taken to hospital, including two victims with serious injuries - with two air ambulances sent to treat patients.
Cloud makes way for dry weather and warm temperatures
Julie Reinger
BBC Look East weather
Once the last of any showers have cleared it’ll be a largely dry night, although we could have some thicker cloud in to the west of the region by morning and possibly some outbreaks of rain too.
The winds overnight will turn form a light south-westerly to the south and temperatures falling to around 12C (54F).
The greatest risk of some rain will be in the west of the region on Saturday morning but for many of us it’ll be a dry day with some long sunny spells developing.
The winds will pick up to a moderate south to south-westerly and temperatures reaching around 23C (73F). However, there is the potential for highs of 26C (79F) in some spots.
People evacuated after explosives found at Shoeburyness home
People have been evacuated from houses in Shoeburyness after the discovery of an artillery shell and other old explosives.
The devices were found at a home in Watson Close just before 14:00 and a police cordon has been set up.
A bomb disposal unit was on its way to the scene, Essex Police has said.
The road has been closed and people evacuated to "ensure residents' safety".
Severe accident: A13 Essex both ways
A13 Essex both ways severe accident, between North Shoebury Road and Artillery Avenue.
A13 Essex - Slow traffic and heavy traffic on A13 Ness Road in both directions in Thorpe Bay between the North Shoebury Road junction and the Artillery Avenue junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Boy, 15, shot with airgun in park attack
A boy, 15, has suffered leg injuries after being shot with an air rifle in Chelmsford, police have said.
Th victim was fired at in a park in Beardsley Drive between 18.30 and 20:00 yesterday and was taken to hospital with "non-threatening" injuries.
It was the latest in a recent spate of attacks involving weapons in the city, but police believed the victims had been specifically targeted and members of the public were not under threat.
Ch Insp Ronnie Egan said: "We have already made a number of arrests in relation to some of these incidents, but I recognise the concern these attacks have caused.
"These have been targeted attacks and I do not believe there is a risk to the wider public."
Police release CCTV images in violent nightclub attack probe
CCTV images have been released of two women police wanted to speak to after a clubber was punched in the face on a night out.
The victim, in her 20s, needed hospital treatment for facial injuries after being attacked in the smokers' area at Revolutions in Southend just after midnight on 20 May.
Anyone who recognised either woman should contact Essex Police.
Severe disruption: M25 Greater London clockwise
M25 Greater London clockwise severe disruption, between J25 for A10 and J26 for A121.
M25 Greater London - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M25 clockwise between J25, A10 (Enfield) and J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey), because of a broken down lorry.
Election analysis: Labour gains from UKIP collapse
Politics professor Paul Whiteley has been further analysing the shock general election results.
Mr Whiteley, who lectures at the University of Essex, told the BBC it was thought almost the whole of UKIP vote would shift to Conservatives, but it didn't happen.
"A good third of it, especially up in the north, actually went to Labour. The Liberal Democrats really didn't get off the ground in terms of a national campaign and that meant the Conservatives weren't challenged by them," said Prof Whiteley.
"The Conservative vote went up just over 5%, but it didn't do them any good because Labour's went up nearly twice as much and what counts in our electoral system is the seats and not the vote shares."
Police officer hospitalised after being rammed in stolen car chase
Away from the election, a police officer is being treated in hospital after the driver of a stolen BMW rammed a police car in Basildon.
The officer was hit during the police chase this morning in Cranes Farm Road and suffered "minor" injuries.