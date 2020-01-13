The union's general secretary, Diana Holland said Unite is now seeking an "urgent meeting" with Flybe to "fully understand" the
challenges it is facing.“Unite
is committed to helping ensure the future of the company and to preserve jobs
but this can’t be achieved if the union is kept in the dark," she said.“It is
essential that the government plays an active role in helping to ensure that
Flybe continues to operate.
"It is not acceptable for the government simply to
prepare for failure.
"The
government must demonstrate that it has learnt the lessons from the collapse of
Monarch, which it failed to apply during the collapse of Thomas Cook.
“The
government must implement both the Airline Insolvency Review and the Insolvency
and Corporate Governance Review at the earliest possible opportunity.
"It has
previously committed to do so, but actions speak far louder than words.”
Flybe statement: 'We don't comment on speculation'
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Flybe has declined to comment on media reports that the airline is in "crisis talks" in an attempt to put together a rescue deal.
It has issued a statement saying it doesn't comment on "rumour or speculation".
BBCCopyright: BBC
Quote Message: Flybe continues to focus on providing great service and connectivity for our customers, to ensure that they can continue to travel as planned. We don’t comment on rumour or speculation. from Flybe Spokesperson
Flybe continues to focus on providing great service and connectivity for our customers, to ensure that they can continue to travel as planned. We don’t comment on rumour or speculation.
Flybe is biggest regional airline in Europe
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
FlybeCopyright: Flybe
Flybe says it serves 15 countries and flies more UK domestic flights than any other airline.
The airline says it carries eight million passengers a year between 71 airports across the UK and Europe, with over 189 routes across 12 countries.
Crunch talks over Flybe future
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
BBCCopyright: BBC
Flybe bosses have held crunch talks with the government in a bid to save the airline.
Discussions were held with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Department for Transport (DfT) over the weekend to see whether they could provide or facilitate emergency financing, according to the PA news agency.
The Exeter-based airline operates in 15 countries.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
What does Flybe crisis mean for customers?
Simon Gompertz
BBC personal finance correspondent
As long as Flybe carries on flying, there is no need to worry and certainly no reason to try to get your money back.
If the airline was to fail, however, all flights would most likely be cancelled. Those with paid-for bookings could find they lose their flights and their cash.
If your flight is part of a package deal covered by the ATOL scheme, then you should be protected and have the right to a re-booking or refund.
Otherwise you can try to retrieve the money from your credit card company, if that's how you paid. There is also a debit card chargeback scheme which can help.
Many travel insurance policies are not much use in these situations, unless you stumped up extra for the Scheduled Airline Failure option or something similar.
Those stuck overseas might be left hoping that the government will direct the CAA to step in, as it did when Monarch and Thomas Cook went under, to bring back stranded passengers for free.
Flybe crisis: How has the airline ended up here?
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Flybe has declined to comment on media reports that the airline is in crisis talks in an attempt to put together a rescue deal.
According to Sky News, Flybe, which has already been bailed out once, has been struggling to secure fresh finance.
So how did the airline get to this point?
2017:
2018:
2019:
2020:
Departures at Exeter Airport continue as normal
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
It's a case of business as usual at Exeter Airport as airline Flybe hits the headlines over collapse threat reports.
The Exeter-based airline has remained tight-lipped over speculation it is in crisis talks in an attempt to put together a rescue deal.
Flight departures remain unchanged locally with passengers arriving at Exeter Airport for their flights.
Flybe speculation "incredibly unsettling" says union
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The union, Unite has said speculation about Flybe's future is "deeply unhelpful and incredibly unsettling for the company's loyal workforce".
It comes after media reports that the airline is in crisis talks in an attempt to put together a rescue deal.
The union's general secretary, Diana Holland said Unite is now seeking an "urgent meeting" with Flybe to "fully understand" the challenges it is facing.“Unite is committed to helping ensure the future of the company and to preserve jobs but this can’t be achieved if the union is kept in the dark," she said.“It is essential that the government plays an active role in helping to ensure that Flybe continues to operate.
"It is not acceptable for the government simply to prepare for failure.
"The government must demonstrate that it has learnt the lessons from the collapse of Monarch, which it failed to apply during the collapse of Thomas Cook.
“The government must implement both the Airline Insolvency Review and the Insolvency and Corporate Governance Review at the earliest possible opportunity.
"It has previously committed to do so, but actions speak far louder than words.”
Flybe statement: 'We don't comment on speculation'
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Flybe has declined to comment on media reports that the airline is in "crisis talks" in an attempt to put together a rescue deal.
It has issued a statement saying it doesn't comment on "rumour or speculation".
Flybe is biggest regional airline in Europe
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Flybe says it serves 15 countries and flies more UK domestic flights than any other airline.
The airline says it carries eight million passengers a year between 71 airports across the UK and Europe, with over 189 routes across 12 countries.
Crunch talks over Flybe future
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Flybe bosses have held crunch talks with the government in a bid to save the airline.
Discussions were held with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Department for Transport (DfT) over the weekend to see whether they could provide or facilitate emergency financing, according to the PA news agency.
The Exeter-based airline operates in 15 countries.