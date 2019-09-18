BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A 91-year-old woman is walking 91 miles around all 50 of Devon Wildlife Trust's nature reserves to raise money for the charity.

Mary Truell, from Lympstone in east Devon, hopes her journey will encourage more people to get out and about and enjoy them more.

She's already smashed her target of £3,000 with 24 miles still to go.

"It's been a wonderful experience," she said.

"People have been very kind and very generous."