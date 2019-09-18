BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A 91-year-old woman is walking 91 miles around all 50 of Devon Wildlife Trust's nature reserves to raise money for the charity. Mary Truell, from Lympstone in east Devon, hopes her journey will encourage more people to get out and about and enjoy them more. She's already smashed her target of £3,000 with 24 miles still to go. "It's been a wonderful experience," she said. "People have been very kind and very generous."
Woman walker, 91, smashes £3,000 charity target
Warning to Cornwall's pregnant smokers
The number of women smoking throughout their pregnancy in Cornwall is almost 50% higher than the England average.
Figures from Public Health England show that nearly one in six women in the county are smoking at the time they give birth.
The Royal Cornwall Hospital has introduced new signs and voice recordings to stop people lighting up outside the maternity services.
New 62-mile coast path stretch for Cornwall being planned
Plans to improve public access to the coast have been unveiled by Natural England.
'Please help find Poppy' the dog who fled crash
Fire fighters have appealed for help in tracing Poppy "a beautiful Poodle Cross" who ran from a vehicle after it crashed.
Poppy was in the car which crashed on the A38 on Tuesday afternoon at Dean Prior in Devon.
"Poppy was obviously scared and ran from the vehicle in the direction of Rattery," said Buckfastleigh firefighters on Facebook.
She was last seen running up the Rattery turn off on the northbound carriageway.
Poppy's owner who was driving the car was taken to hospital "for checks".
"We would dearly love to locate Poppy and reunite them after their very scary ordeal," said the 999 crew.
Lowe impressed by Argyle improvement
Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe is pleased with 2-2 draw against Crawley following on the back of an 'unacceptable' defeat against Port Vale.
Cornwall businesses 'can't wait and see' on Brexit
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Businesses should be encouraged to prepare for the benefits and pitfalls of Brexit says the president of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce.
Toby Parkins said he was concerned that some firms are only preparing based on their own opinions on Brexit.
Mr Parkins, who is director of technology firm HeadForwards, made the comments during a Brexit preparedness debate at the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Leadership Board.
He said: "Because people don’t know which way it is going to go some people are just saying let’s wait and see.
"But I think it is important for businesses that are going to be affected, that they don’t just wait and see and that they do at least plan ahead, particularly businesses that are exporting."
Man rescued after 30ft cliff fall in Port Isaac
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A man was left with a "nasty" head injury after falling about 20-30ft (6-9m) down a cliff in Cornwall.
Cornwall Air Ambulance and coastguards were called to Pine Haven, Port Isaac at about 14:00 on Tuesday.
A winchman was lowered from the top of the cliff to rescue the man.
As well as the head injury, the man also suffered a suspected broken leg and ankle, Polzeath Coastguard said.
He was winched into the coastguard helicopter and transferred to hospital.
More than 60 ill with oyster food poisoning
More than 60 people have fallen ill after an outbreak of food poisoning, believed to be linked to oysters.
Public Health England (PHE) said it had received reports of diarrhoea and vomiting from people across the south of England who had eaten the molluscs since the start of September.
Some of the reports have come from Cornwall, Isle of Wight and London.
PHE said operations had ceased at the production site and suppliers had quarantined products.
A spokesman said PHE was working with the Food Standards Agency and councils to identify the cause of the outbreak.
Cornwall care homes beds losses has 'hit critical level'
BBC Spotlight
A care home crisis in could lead to people having to be sent out of the Cornwall says the county council.
It says the loss of nursing and dementia care home beds has reached a critical level.
The council had to step in last month to keep one home open and says if any more beds are lost vulnerable people face not being able to get care locally.
Devon and Cornwall weather: A day of sunshine ahead
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It will be a dry and fine day with almost unbroken sunshine.
It was also feel pleasantly warm with mainly light northeasterly winds that will be moderate at times towards the south coast.
Max temperature: 19C (66F).
Motorcyclist 'critical' after 'losing control' on B3417
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A motorcyclist is in hospital in a "critical condition" after a crash near Lee Moor, police have said.
Officers were called to the B3417 at about 19:05 on Tuesday.
They said the 49-year-old motorcyclist - from the Launceston area - was travelling in the Plympton direction and "lost control on a right hand bend".
He sustained "serious injuries" and remains in Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
The road was closed for about six hours.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.