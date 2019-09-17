BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 17 September

Schoolchildren got stuck on coaches on a "very narrow road" on Dartmoor. Police said they were called to Wray Barton, Moretonhampstead, at around 10.55 on Monday with reports a coach, carrying schoolchildren, was stuck. Police then received further reports that a second coach had become stuck. A police spokesman said: "Officers and the fire service attended the scene and helped passengers to exit one of the coaches. "The other vehicle was able to free itself." Both drivers have been reported to court for driving without due care and attention.
What happened to previous 'at risk of ruin' sites?
Crawley Town 2-2 Plymouth Argyle
Exeter City 2-0 Port Vale
'You can turn your life around' says top chef
Mum died on road 200m from footbridge
Incident at Royal Cornwall Hospital over
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
An emergency incident that caused part of the Royal Cornwall Hospital site to be cordoned off has ended with nobody injured.
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the Truro site from about 10:00 on Tuesday due to concerns over "the welfare of a woman on the grounds, who is in crisis", police said.
The woman was detained under the mental health act.
Severe disruption: M5 Devon northbound
M5 Devon northbound severe disruption, from J31 for A30 to J30 for A376 Sidmouth Road Exeter.
M5 Devon - One lane closed and queues on M5 northbound from J31, A30 (Okehampton turn off) to J30, A376 (Exeter), because of a break down.
Council freezes 'non-essential spending'
Ed Oldfield
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Torbay Council has put a freeze on non-essential spending to save money as it faces millions of pounds of extra costs for children’s care.
It is the second year in a row the council has imposed the restriction as it tries to balance it books.
Children’s services are on course to go £4.2m over-budget by the end of the year.
That would leave the council with an overall funding gap of £4m, so it is aiming to find extra savings and transfer cash from reserves to stay within its planned budget.
Although the number of cared-for children has remained stable at around 360, spending is being driven up by an increasing number of residential care placements.
The sector has seen costs rising, and complex cases can lead to bills of up to £10,000 a week.
The cost of agency staff to fill vacancies caused by a shortage of social workers is also adding to the overspend pressure.
An extra £4.4m was added to the children’s social care budget this year on top of £3m extra last year.
But that has not been enough to deal with the extra pressure.
Meanwhile the department is carrying out an improvement plan after an ‘inadequate’ rating by inspectors.
Details of the council’s financial position are outlined in a report to its overview and scrutiny committee which meets on Thursday.
Ambulance in crash
An ambulance was involved in a crash in Hayle, west Cornwall.
Traffic is blocked in both directions due to the crash between Brookway and Lethlean Lane.
Police said there were only minor injuries.
Part of Royal Cornwall Hospital cordoned off for incident
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Part of the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro has been cordoned off as emergency services deal with an ongoing incident.
Police, fire and ambulance crews are on the scene, with the road beside the Princess Alexandra maternity wing cordoned off.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the incident relates to "the welfare of a woman on the grounds, who is in crisis".
Severe disruption: A30 Devon westbound
A30 Devon westbound severe disruption, from A377 to A382.
A30 Devon - One lane closed on A30 westbound from Alphington Junction in Exeter to Whiddon Down, because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Emergency police incident at Royal Cornwall Hospital
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
There is an ongoing incident at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, involving police and fire crews.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency Services are at the hospital following concerns for the welfare of a woman on the grounds, who is in crisis.
"This is a live and active matter and wouldn’t be appropriate to comment further at this time."
Devonport ship has key role in huge 'war games' exercise
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A naval ship based at Devonport has been heavily involved in a multi-national war games exercise off the Canadian coast.
HMS Northumberland has been using its submarine hunting capability in the task group of 20 ships and 36 aircraft.
The Type 23 frigate can track submarines at range and is kitted out with torpedoes, depth charges and a Merlin MK2 helicopter.
Canada, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, USA and the UK have all been involved in the operation, called Cutlass Fury, off the coast of Nova Scotia.
First woman completes swim to Lundy Island
Twins who served in Battle of Arnhem commemorated
BBC Radio Cornwall
A pair of twins from Cornwall who fought at the Battle of Arnhem during World War Two - otherwise known as Operation Market Garden and portrayed in the movie A Bridge Too Far - have been commemorated.
Twenty-one-year-old Tom and Claude Gronert were killed within seconds of each other in September 1944.
The brothers, from Tregajorran, near Carn Brea, made the decision to fight despite being in an exempt profession as miners at South Crofty.
A service was held in their honour at Illogan Church last week where a wreath was be laid on the 50 RAF War grave.
On 17 September 1944, the Allies launched an airborne landing at Arnhem in Holland, seeing more than 35,000 American and British forces dropped behind enemy lines by parachute and gliders.
The largest airborne operation in history was an effort to establish a crossing over the Rhine and into northern Germany. However, the mission was a failure, costing thousands of lives.
Veterans from Cornwall are gathering in the Netherlands this week to mark what has been described as one of the fiercest battles of the war.
Orphan foal gets first taste of freedom
BBC Spotlight
A orphan foal that was found alone, has made a full recovery.
The foal, named Ava by staff at the Mare and Foal Sanctuary near Newton Abbot, has been getting around the clock care since she was rescued a few months ago.
Ava has now been allowed out of quarantine and has experienced her first taste of freedom while staff at the sanctuary are continuing to monitor her condition.
She now weighs a very healthy 116kg – more than twice as much as she weighed when she was found.
Event cancelled after horse riders told to pick up poo
BBC Radio Cornwall
A new order asking horse riders to pick up their animal's poo has caused anger within Cornwall's equestrian community.
Forestry England said a charity horse riding event planned through Cardinham Woods near Bodmin could only go ahead if riders picked up after their horses.
Event organiser Sarah Penter said it made no sense and she has had to cancel the event.
The Forestry Commission said the event planned included a large amount of horses and they were only asking the group to leave the woods as they were originally.
Early morning cloud across Devon and Cornwall captured
BBC Weather Watchers
Although cloudy across Devon and Cornwall on Tuesday morning, the cloud will break up and it'll become sunny for most by the afternoon.
Thanks to our BBC weather watchers for sharing their pictures.
If you have photos to share, please email us.
Calls to improve safety in black spot after fatal crash
BBC Spotlight
A recent fatal motorbike crash has led to renewed calls for traffic safety measures to be introduced at a Cornish accident black spot.
There have been a number of fatal accidents on the A374 between Torpoint and Trerulefoot in recent years.
Campaigners want the speed limit to be lowered from 60mph to 40mph hour and for average speed cameras to be installed.
Local MP Sheryll Murray is calling for a meeting with Cornwall Council and the police to discuss options for making the road safer.