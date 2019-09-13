BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Campaigners are reacting angrily to further delays in bringing superfast broadband to the most rural parts of Devon and Somerset.
The company responsible for the publicly funded roll-out, Gigaclear has lost its contract.
The Connecting Devon and Somerset Partnership says it will now start the process of finding a new provider.
It means the scheme is potentially four years behind schedule.
In a statement, it said it was working hard to agree a revised plan and it was "disappointed" not to be able to progress.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Quote Message: For businesses to do things like tax returns, VAT etc - the government expects it to be done online these days. Again, it's this dichotomy between rural and urban areas where rural areas are being short-changed." from Graham Long Broadband campaigner
For businesses to do things like tax returns, VAT etc - the government expects it to be done online these days. Again, it's this dichotomy between rural and urban areas where rural areas are being short-changed."
Councillor attacks management after resigning
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A blistering attack on East Devon District Council’s management has been launched by a councillor who resigned from group running the council.
Councillor Paul Millar, who represents the Exmouth Halsdon ward, quit the Independent Group on Monday night.
In an email announcing his departure from the group, Councillor Millar said he found working with the Senior Management Team and trying to have any influence over his transformation portfolio to be impossible, that he had no confidence in the senior management, and that the Independent Group has little desire to change anything really at all.
LDRSCopyright: LDRS
His resignation from the group means that they are no longer the largest party on the council, with both them and the Conservatives having 19 seats each.
In a response, Councillor Ben Ingham, leader of the council, said he thanked Councillor Millar for his contribution but that the "personal and unfounded comments" do not help advance understanding of the work carried out by East Devon District Council’s officers and councillors.
It is understood that Councillor Millar had been sacked from his transformation portfolio role by Councillor Ingham prior to his resignation from the group.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Councillor Millar confirmed he would remain a member of the council and would sit as an Independent.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Spells of sunshine expected
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
Patches of low cloud and any light drizzle will clear towards the south coast and it'll become brighter with spells of sunshine developing more widely through Friday morning.
Light or moderate northeasterly winds will make it feel a little cooler.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Ashcombe Garden to reopen after restoration
BBC Radio Devon
One of Exmoor's hidden treasures is being opened to the public for the first time since a major restoration.
Ashcombe Garden was started by businessman John Knight in the early 1800s, as a project to transform acres of Exmoor wilderness into a grand estate.
Volunteers have replanted the lost garden with native stocks and it opens next week.
Delays to superfast broadband 'short-changing' rural Devon
BBC Spotlight
Campaigners are reacting angrily to further delays in bringing superfast broadband to the most rural parts of Devon and Somerset.
The company responsible for the publicly funded roll-out, Gigaclear has lost its contract.
The Connecting Devon and Somerset Partnership says it will now start the process of finding a new provider.
It means the scheme is potentially four years behind schedule.
In a statement, it said it was working hard to agree a revised plan and it was "disappointed" not to be able to progress.
Councillor attacks management after resigning
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A blistering attack on East Devon District Council’s management has been launched by a councillor who resigned from group running the council.
Councillor Paul Millar, who represents the Exmouth Halsdon ward, quit the Independent Group on Monday night.
In an email announcing his departure from the group, Councillor Millar said he found working with the Senior Management Team and trying to have any influence over his transformation portfolio to be impossible, that he had no confidence in the senior management, and that the Independent Group has little desire to change anything really at all.
His resignation from the group means that they are no longer the largest party on the council, with both them and the Conservatives having 19 seats each.
In a response, Councillor Ben Ingham, leader of the council, said he thanked Councillor Millar for his contribution but that the "personal and unfounded comments" do not help advance understanding of the work carried out by East Devon District Council’s officers and councillors.
It is understood that Councillor Millar had been sacked from his transformation portfolio role by Councillor Ingham prior to his resignation from the group.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Councillor Millar confirmed he would remain a member of the council and would sit as an Independent.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Spells of sunshine expected
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
Patches of low cloud and any light drizzle will clear towards the south coast and it'll become brighter with spells of sunshine developing more widely through Friday morning.
Light or moderate northeasterly winds will make it feel a little cooler.
Maximum temperature: 20C (68F).