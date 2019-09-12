BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Council rejects plans for remote voting

    Richard Whitehouse

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Calls to allow councillors to take part and vote in meetings from home have been rejected by just one vote.

    Liberal Democrat councillor Jesse Foot had led an impassioned bid to get Cornwall Council used as a pilot area for remote voting access for councillors.

    Ironically by the time a vote was taken on his motion a third of councillors had left the chamber at County Hall. It was defeated by a single vote with 40 councillors in favour and 41 against.

    Mr Foot said the public sector was far behind in terms of making use of IT and said he was tabling his motion 12 years after a government minister indicated that they would consider allowing councillors to vote remotely.

    Council chamber
    Copyright: LDRS

    Having opened his speech with the sound of a dial-up connection from about 20 years ago Mr Foot said the council needed to make sure it wasn’t still “buffering” by 2021.

    However, independent councillor Tim Dwelly, who said he had lobbied for better use of technology, said he was not in favour of remote voting.

    He said many people in Cornwall already considered that the council was “remote” and that allowing councillors to vote and participate from home would not help.

  2. Cornwall and Devon weather: Dull to start

    BBC Weather

    Thursday will be a dull and damp start with some mist and fog around.

    Through the morning, the cloud will lift and in the afternoon there will be some brightness and even some sunshine breaking through for a time.

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Later in the afternoon and the evening, the cloud will lower and thicken again from the west, with a return of some drizzle, mist and fog.

    It will be breezy with moderate gusting strong south-westerly winds, which will be fresher in the north.

    Maximum Temperature: 16 to 20C (61 to 66F).

