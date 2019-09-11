BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

"We need someone who understands our unique system" - that's what villagers in Northlew are saying after their broadband was off for more than a week.

The village in west Devon has a microwave link between Northlew and the main pylon at Castle Cross, which beams in their broadband and mobile signal.

Last week, this failed and meant some villagers had no internet access for eight days.

Ian Richards lives in the village and says it was "very frustrating" as neither BT or Openreach seemed to know how to fix the problem.

"If it does go down, we want to know who to contact so it can be repaired a lot quicker," he said.

Openreach says the problem was a power outage which comes under BT's remit.

BT says they have no comment on the situation at the moment.