BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plymouth's first Sikh city councillor has resigned from the Labour Party.

Chaz Singh said his membership was no longer compatible with his faith but he has not explained any further.

A South West Labour spokesman said the party had not been provided with any details to support his claim.

Plymouth's Labour MP, Luke Pollard, tweeted calling for the councillor, first elected in 2011, to resign and trigger a by-election in the Drake ward "because I have a long standing belief that when someone leaves or defects from the party they were elected to serve, they should put their decision to the people".

Mr Singh responded on Twitter that he would "carry on serving the people of Drake" as "independent, hard-working councillor".