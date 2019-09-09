BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Two lanes are blocked on the M5 after a collision involving a motorbike at the Sandygate roundabout. There is slow traffic and access to the M5 is very restricted.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Rain clearing for drier spells
Bee Tucker
It will be a mostly cloudy Monday with outbreaks of occasionally heavy and possibly thundery rain.
The rain will become more showery in the afternoon and there should also be some drier periods developing.
Moderate southwesterly winds will become variable for a time and then fresh to strong from the northwest.
Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C.