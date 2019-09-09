Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Devon travel: Lanes blocked on M5 after collision

    Two lanes are blocked on the M5 after a collision involving a motorbike at the Sandygate roundabout.

    There is slow traffic and access to the M5 is very restricted.

  2. Devon and Cornwall weather: Rain clearing for drier spells

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

    It will be a mostly cloudy Monday with outbreaks of occasionally heavy and possibly thundery rain.

    The rain will become more showery in the afternoon and there should also be some drier periods developing.

    Moderate southwesterly winds will become variable for a time and then fresh to strong from the northwest.

    Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C.

