BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A pub kitchen in south Devon has been severely damaged by fire which broke out late on Thursday night. Three fire appliances from Torquay and Teignmouth attended the blaze at the Thatched Tavern in Maidencombe at about 23:15 The gas board was called after a pipe was fractured during the blaze. Half of the ground floor of the pub was also damaged.
Fire breaks out in Devon pub kitchen
Village 'fed up' with water supply issues
People living in a rural village in south Devon have said they're "absolutely fed up" with their water being continually cut off.
The problems with water supply in Ashcombe, between Teignmouth and Exeter, have been going on for the last four years.
The latest outage was on Thursday - the third in the last month.
South West Water has apologised and said it's investing in improvements.
South West weather: Outbreaks of rain and drizzle
A dry start, however later some outbreaks of rain and drizzle are expected.
Perhaps a few spots of rain into the evening, thereafter a dry night will follow with fairly lengthy clear spell - winds will ease too.
Maximum temperature: 14 to 17°C (57 to 63°F).
