BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

LDRS Copyright: LDRS

Cranbrook is on the verge of becoming "an austerity town"’, East Devon councillors have been told.

Nearly 2,000 homes in the new town are currently occupied but it lacks all but the most basic of facilities.

A supermarket, town hall, library, auditorium, skatepark, youth centre, children’s centre, retail units, and offices were all promised but have yet to be delivered.

East Devon District Council heard on Wednesday the proposals were "negotiated in a different financial era" and some facilities were "no longer fit for purpose".

Project director Andy Wood told councillors due to legal obligations that come in to force when occupancies reach 2,500, the project is in "danger of defaulting to a scenario that may not be fit for purpose or affordable".

Daniel Clark Copyright: Daniel Clark

His report recommends a strategic delivery board is created to deliver "critical community infrastructure" in Cranbrook.

Mr Wood said: "In a constrained financial environment there is a need to actively reinvent how these will be delivered on a sustainable basis."

“Without this, there is a significant risk that Cranbrook will become an austerity town, bereft of the facilities and services that the population both expect and demand," he added.