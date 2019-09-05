BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A374 Cornwall both ways severe accident, from B3247 to Sheviock Lane.
A374 Cornwall - A374 in Antony closed and it's slow in both directions from the B3247 junction to the Sheviock Lane junction, because of accident investigation work.
Cranbrook in danger of becoming 'austerity town'
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Cranbrook is on the verge of becoming "an
austerity town"’, East Devon councillors have been told.
Nearly 2,000 homes in the new town are
currently occupied but it lacks all but the most basic of
facilities.
A supermarket, town hall, library, auditorium, skatepark, youth centre, children’s centre, retail units, and
offices were all promised but have yet to be delivered.
East Devon District Council heard on Wednesday the proposals were "negotiated in a different
financial era" and some facilities were "no longer fit for purpose".
Project director Andy Wood told councillors due to legal obligations that come in to force when occupancies reach 2,500, the project is in "danger of defaulting to a scenario that may not
be fit for purpose or affordable".
His report recommends a strategic delivery board is created to deliver "critical community infrastructure" in Cranbrook.
Mr Wood said: "In a constrained financial environment there is a need to actively reinvent how these will be delivered on a sustainable basis."
“Without this, there is a significant risk that Cranbrook will become an austerity town, bereft of the facilities and services that the population both expect and demand," he added.
Two injured seal pups have been rescued by conservationists in Cornwall.
Popeye was rescued from Padstow on 31 August with minor wounds on his body and an eye infection.
Matilda was rescued from Crackington Beach on 3 September with superficial wounds and a high temperature.
Both seal pups are in isolation so they can be monitored and given medication.
The Cornish Seal Sanctuary - where the pups are being cared for - said: "The common seal pupping season is normally June–July,
and unlike grey seals, common seals moult their white coat inside the uterus
and are born with a brown coat, ready to swim.
"This means that common
seals will often breed in tidal areas such as estuaries and can be seen
swimming or diving just hours after birth.
"Grey seals are not as initially independent as the Common
Seal, they spend about three weeks suckling from mum followed by a few more
weeks shedding their white coat – as it is not waterproof they need to shed
this before joining adults in the water. This means they are often seen hauled
out on the beaches."
Severe accident: A35 Devon both ways
BBC News Travel
A35 Devon both ways severe accident, from Hayne Lane to Wilmington Lane.
A35 Devon - A35 partially blocked and it's slow in both directions from the Hayne Lane junction to the Wilmington Lane junction, because of an accident.
A special meeting is due to be held later following the sudden closure of a Cornish Community Centre.
Ashtorre Rock Community Centre in Saltash said it had to shut in order to safeguard its customers and kitchen volunteers from what it called "intimidating and abusive behaviour" of youths tombstoning and swimming in the River Tamar.
The registered charity is staffed by volunteers and is currently installing CCTV at a cost of nearly £1,000.
Former bodybuilder jailed for dealing drugs
Richard Green was caught with ecstasy in his car and steroids in his gym's boiler room.Read more
'Psycho' killed girlfriend after dinner out
Jason Carr has been jailed for life for strangling mother of two Sarah Fuller in the home they shared.Read more
Climate change 'harming purple hillside heather'
Acres of once-purple heather on the Long Mynd in Shropshire and Holnicote on Exmoor turns brown.Read more
Amphitheatre to be built in Newquay
BBC Spotlight
An amphitheatre to rival the iconic Minack Theatre in Cornwall is to be built in Newquay.
The venue will seat 600 people and will be constructed on land leased to the town by the Duchy of Cornwall.
It's part of an ambitious project, lead by the Newquay Community Orchard and is expected to cost £500,000.
The Minack brings thousands of visitors to Cornwall every year, and the new amphitheatre in Newquay will be based on a similar ancient design - built partly into the ground with a grass roof.
Prince Charles has taken a keen interest in the social and educational venture which has had about 600 volunteers over the last five years.
Naomi the gibbon dies
BBC Radio Devon
One of the oldest residents at Paignton Zoo has died.
Naomi the grey gibbon had become "seriously ill", and has been put down.
Phil Knowling from the zoo said: "She went downhill quickly".
"Clinical signs suggested she might have had a urinary tract problem, which can lead to complications such as kidney failure in older animals.
"With an animal of that age, you have to be realistic about their quality of life, their ability to recover and their resilience," he added.
Naomi came to Devon via zoos in Hong Kong and Perth, Australia, arriving at Paignton Zoo in 1978.
At different times she lived with other single gibbons, including male pileated gibbon Cosmo and male pileated gibbon Ipan.
Woman attempts youngest solo South Pole record
The 29-year-old is already a record breaker as the youngest female to climb both sides of Everest.Read more
'Unprecedented' demand on police over summer
Adam Durbin
BBC News Online
Devon and Cornwall Police has experienced one of the busiest summers on record.
According to the force, the number of people in the two counties peaked in excess of 11 million at times between June and the end of August.
During this period the police received more than 72,000 999 calls, 320,000 101 calls and 33,400 emails or webchats from the public.
In addition, the force recorded 26,500 crimes, which resulted in more than 4,700 arrests.
Ch Supt Glen Mayhew said the summer had seen "unprecedented levels of demand" on the police with "no extra resources" to cope with the surge.
Ch Supt Mayhew said: “It is testament to the outstanding work of officers and staff across the force that we have been able to do our utmost to meet demand levels."
He described resourcing the "peak in demand" as "incredibly challenging at all levels" the force.
“Whether this be roads policing, assisting vulnerable people, call handling or maintaining a visible presence in our communities – doing more with less can be very difficult to manage," he added.
In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 20,000 new police officers would be recruited across England and Wales.
Home Office figures show forces in England and Wales lost 20,564 officers between March 2010 and March 2019.
Hedgehogs rescued from railway line
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Two hedgehogs have been rescued after being found in a railway inspection pit.
The pit at Bodmin General Station was described as "not a hedgehog friendly zone", and is full of oil, grease, ash and coal.
The animals were taken to the Prickles and Paws Hedgehog Rescue Centre in Cubert, where they were given a series of baths.
The hedgehogs were named coconut and olive, after two types of oil.
Olive was pregnant when she was found, and sadly suffered a miscarriage due to the amount of oil she had consumed.
The rescue centre said that even if the hoglets had survived the birth, Olive's milk would still have been contaminated.
Olive has now been released back into the wild, while Coconut is eating small amounts of food but is "not out of the woods yet".
On your 'piano' bike: Pedalling busker turns heads
Anger at delays to Feniton flood defence scheme
BBC Spotlight
Villagers in a flood-hit part of east Devon say they're furious and frustrated after more delays to a flood defence scheme.
Feniton, near Honiton, has been affected numerous times in the last few years and the first two phases of a defence scheme have been completed.
The third though is more complicated, because it requires digging under the railway line.
It was supposed to start this autumn but has been postponed - Network Rail says it's working to progress it as quickly as possible.
Special meeting over 'abusive' Saltash youths
BBC Spotlight
A special meeting is due to be held later following the sudden closure of a Cornish Community Centre.
Ashtorre Rock Community Centre in Saltash said it had to shut in order to safeguard its customers and kitchen volunteers from what it called "intimidating and abusive behaviour" of youths tombstoning and swimming in the River Tamar.
The registered charity is staffed by volunteers and is currently installing CCTV at a cost of nearly £1,000.
School opening delayed due to mine workings
BBC Radio Cornwall
A school near Par in Cornwall is closed for the rest of the week - because of the risk from old mine workings.
In May, residents of a sheltered housing complex nearby to Biscovey Nursery and Infants' Academy were evacuated after the discovery of uncapped mineshafts in the grounds.
Mining features have been identified by specialist consultants within the school boundary.
It will be closed until Monday 9 September to allow classes within the vicinity of the affected area to temporarily relocate to Biscovey Academy.
South West weather: Mainly dry and sunny
BBC Weather
It is expected to remain mainly dry with some lengthy spells of sunshine.
Just the small chance of a few isolated showers.
A dry evening with some late sunshine, and a dry night will follow, though cloud will tend to thicken as the night wears on and winds will strengthen.
Maximum temperature: 14 to 17°C (57 to 63°F)
Devon
Cornwall