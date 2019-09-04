BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. School boy swapping jumpers for climate awareness

    BBC Spotlight

    The mother of a Cornish school boy who wants to raise awareness of climate change on his first day says she supports his decision.

    Eleven-year-old Archie, who has Asperger's syndrome, will be starting secondary school on Wednesday morning and is swapping his blue jumper for green.

    His mum, Hatty, said she had also provided the correct uniform for Archie and was nervous about his decision, but added that people needed to take supporting the environment seriously.

    Archie
  2. Culdrose crew standing by for hurricane support

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Military personnel from RNAS Culdrose, based near Helston in Cornwall, are standing by in the Atlantic to help Caribbean islanders affected by Hurricane Dorian.

    The Bahamas have experienced some of the most powerful Atlantic storms ever recorded.

    Falmouth-based RFA Mounts Bay is standing by to help - with eight crew from RNAS Culdrose.

    RFA Argus
  3. Growing concerns for missing teenager

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    There are growing concerns about the welfare of a teenage boy who's missing from his home in Marazion.

    Ben Murton, 17, hasn't been seen since Monday night.

    He is described as slim, about 5ft 9ins tall, with blonde hair. He might be wearing a grey shirt and beige trousers with blue canvas shoes.

    Anyone who sees him is being asked to call police on 999.

    Ben Murton
  4. Devon and Cornwall weather: Breezy and sunny

    BBC Weather

    A breezy but fine Wednesday morning with spells of sunshine.

    Clouds will increase from the north-west, bringing some showers in the afternoon - a cooler day.

    Winds will freshen for a time in the evening and these may bring further showers.

    Overnight, the winds will abate and it will become dry with a few clear spells.

    Maximum Temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).

    Devon:

    Weather
    Cornwall:

    Weather
