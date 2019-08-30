BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Apocalypse now for Fowey bookshop

    This Fowey bookshop is making its own statement on the current affairs of the nation.

    This tweet by the BBC's Nick Garnett has been liked more than 15,000 times.

  3. Scillonian ferry cancelled for third day

    BBC Spotlight

    Passengers hoping to travel to or from the Isles of Scilly today on the Scillonian ferry have been left disappointed for the third day following the cancellation of the scheduled sailings.

    Scillonian
    Copyright: BBC

    The ferry suffered an engine failure off Gwennap Head on Wednesday morning and had to be escorted back to Penzance by the Sennen lifeboat.

    The Isles of Scilly Steamship Company has apologised, but says sailings have been cancelled to allow time for the repairs to be carried out.

    The firm said it would be in touch with passengers on alternative travel or to provide refunds.

    It also advises passengers to look out for updates on its website and twitter feed @iostravelupdate.

  6. Attempted murder arrest over Newquay stabbing

    Miles Davis

    BBC News Online

    A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Newquay on Thursday.

    Police said a man was stabbed in the neck in Berry Road.

    Emergency services were called at about 08:00 and the casualty was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

    Police said a 26-year-old man from Camborne has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.

    Berry Road
    Copyright: Google

  7. Devon and Cornwall weather: Bright and breezy

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    A bright and breezy day is expected with some good spells of sunshine.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Most places will stay dry, with only a very low risk of the odd isolated and light shower.

    Maximum Temperature: 18 to 21°C (64 to 70°F)

  8. A38 traffic jams after pick-up crashes through central reservation

    BBC News Travel

    Traffic on the A38 near Rattery is backing up after a crash between a car and a pick-up truck.

    Police said the pick-up crossed the central reservation into the Plymouth-bound carriageway.

    The man who was driving the pick-up is injured but not seriously say officers. The condition of those in the car is not known.

    The outside lane is closed on both carriageways.

