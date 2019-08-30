BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

This Fowey bookshop is making its own statement on the current affairs of the nation. This tweet by the BBC's Nick Garnett has been liked more than 15,000 times.
Apocalypse now for Fowey bookshop
Police clock driver going at 120mph on A38
Scillonian ferry cancelled for third day
Passengers hoping to travel to or from the Isles of Scilly today on the Scillonian ferry have been left disappointed for the third day following the cancellation of the scheduled sailings.
The ferry suffered an engine failure off Gwennap Head on Wednesday morning and had to be escorted back to Penzance by the Sennen lifeboat.
The Isles of Scilly Steamship Company has apologised, but says sailings have been cancelled to allow time for the repairs to be carried out.
The firm said it would be in touch with passengers on alternative travel or to provide refunds.
It also advises passengers to look out for updates on its website and twitter feed @iostravelupdate.
Coroner presses for review of coastguard
Ian Arrow's concerns were raised during the inquest into the death of Plymouth skipper Tony Jones.Read more
Attempted murder arrest over Newquay stabbing
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Newquay on Thursday.
Police said a man was stabbed in the neck in Berry Road.
Emergency services were called at about 08:00 and the casualty was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Police said a 26-year-old man from Camborne has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Bright and breezy
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A bright and breezy day is expected with some good spells of sunshine.
Most places will stay dry, with only a very low risk of the odd isolated and light shower.
Maximum Temperature: 18 to 21°C (64 to 70°F)
A38 traffic jams after pick-up crashes through central reservation
BBC News Travel
Traffic on the A38 near Rattery is backing up after a crash between a car and a pick-up truck.
Police said the pick-up crossed the central reservation into the Plymouth-bound carriageway.
The man who was driving the pick-up is injured but not seriously say officers. The condition of those in the car is not known.
The outside lane is closed on both carriageways.