BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Passengers hoping to travel to or from the Isles of Scilly today on the Scillonian ferry have been left disappointed for the third day following the cancellation of the scheduled sailings.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The ferry suffered an engine failure off Gwennap Head on Wednesday morning and had to be escorted back to Penzance by the Sennen lifeboat.

The Isles of Scilly Steamship Company has apologised, but says sailings have been cancelled to allow time for the repairs to be carried out.

The firm said it would be in touch with passengers on alternative travel or to provide refunds.

It also advises passengers to look out for updates on its website and twitter feed @iostravelupdate .