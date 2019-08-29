BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plans to redesign a seafront junction as part of a flagship £12m tidal defence scheme to protect Exmouth from flooding has been approved.

The scheme aims to reduce the risk of flooding from the sea to more than 1,400 homes and 400 businesses in the town.

It involves a new flood wall and the redesign of the existing junction between Alexandra Terrace and the Esplanade, which would see the current Morton Road junction with the seafront removed.

The existing junction of Alexandra Terrace and Morton Road to the Esplanade and Morton Crescent will be redesigned, leaving just one, rather than two, access points to the seafront.

The overall £12m scheme will reduce the flood risk from the current 1-in-25-year risk (4% chance of flooding in any year) to 1-in-200-year (0.5% chance).