BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plans to redesign a seafront junction as part of a flagship £12m tidal defence scheme to protect Exmouth from flooding has been approved. The scheme aims to reduce the risk of flooding from the sea to more than 1,400 homes and 400 businesses in the town. It involves a new flood wall and the redesign of the existing junction between Alexandra Terrace and the Esplanade, which would see the current Morton Road junction with the seafront removed. The existing junction of Alexandra Terrace and Morton Road to the Esplanade and Morton Crescent will be redesigned, leaving just one, rather than two, access points to the seafront. The overall £12m scheme will reduce the flood risk from the current 1-in-25-year risk (4% chance of flooding in any year) to 1-in-200-year (0.5% chance).
Severe disruption: A381 Devon both ways
A381 Devon both ways severe disruption, between Ogwell Road and Odle Hill.
A381 Devon - A381 Totnes Road in Ogwell blocked in both directions between the Ogwell Road junction and the Odle Hill junction, because of a stranded abnormal load vehicle.
Exmouth seafront revamped to stop flooding
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Exmouth festival focuses on helping wounded troops
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A two-day festival that aims to raise funds and support wounded troops will go ahead this weekend.
HFest is set to take place on Friday and Saturday at Lower Halsdon Farm in Exmouth.
The event will raise funds for the Hasler Recovery Centre, RMA – The Royal Marines Charity - and Exmouth-based military mental health charity Rock 2 Recovery.
The family orientated outdoor music festival aims to bring together the families and friends of wounded service men and women and the community.
People urged to stay out of the water after sewage alert
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
People are being urged not to swim in a south Devon river because of reports of foul water and sewage.
The warning for the River Dart coincides with the 175th anniversary of the Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta.
Dart Harbour said swimming and tombstoning from Dartmouth's South Embankment is not allowed and people using watercraft such as canoes or paddleboards are advised to give the area a wide birth.
The Environment Agency and South West Water have been informed.
About 50,000 people are expected to attend the regatta.
Devon and Cornwall: Mist will clear for sunny spells
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It will be a mainly dry day with some bright or sunny periods, but a few light showers are possible.
Any early mist will clear, however cloud will build at times during the day.
Winds will be mainly moderate from the south west and fresher towards the north coast.
Maximum temperature: 16C to 20C