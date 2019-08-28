Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Golf: English National Boys beat Kent

    Hamish Marshall

    BBC Spotlight

    Devon's junior golfers have taken a step towards becoming national champions.

    They have beaten Kent in the first of three matches in the English National Boys Finals at North Foreland in Kent.

    They will play Northampton and Lancashire over the next two days.

  3. BreakingLorry hits oncoming vehicles in A30 crash

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A number of people have been injured in a six-vehicle crash on the A30 after a lorry crossed the central reservation and hit oncoming vehicles, a fire service has said.

    Emergency services were called to Cheriton Bishop at about 07:40.

    Two people are believed to be "seriously hurt", Devon and Cornwall Police added.

    The air ambulance is currently on the scene and both carriageways are likely to remain shut for some time.

    Diversions are in place westbound at Fingle Glen and eastbound at Woodleigh junction.

    Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible and are appealing for witnesses.

    scene on A30
    Copyright: Sgt Harry Tangye

  4. Wildlife watchers hope for record sealife sightings

    Adrian Campbell

    BBC South West environment correspondent

    This summer could be a record-breaking one for numbers of dolphins, whales and porpoises around our coast say wildlife charities which monitor numbers.

    Whale
    Copyright: Rupert Kirkwood

    Seawatch Foundation says more than 300 such animals were spotted around Devon and Cornwall in just one week this summer.

    During the past six months the Orca marine wildlife charity has been surveying the seas from Brittany Ferries’ Pont-Aven, which sails between Plymouth and France and has spotted 5,000 animals.

    Rebecca Lyle from Orca said: "We have seen mostly common dolphins and they do these great leaps.

    "We've also seen fin whales and some beak whales which are deep diving species which can hold their breath for two hours and 45 minutes."

    It is thought reduced hunting may have increased the numbers of animals spotted in the sea.

  5. Consultation over the future of dog bans on beaches

    Dick Straughan

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Dog owners will get a chance to give their opinions on beach restrictions in Cornwall as Cornwall Council launches a public consultation.

    The authority currently has 48 public spaces protection orders (PSPOs) which apply restrictions at certain times of the year for dogs on beaches across Cornwall.

    The PSPOs have to be reviewed every three years and the current ones are due to expire next April, so the council is asking residents for their views before new restrictions are drawn up. The consultation is to run until 19 November.

    In the survey, the council is asking whether more or fewer beaches should have restrictions, and whether there should be blanket start and finish dates for the restrictions, for example from 1 May to 30 September.

    The authority added that it was also speaking to town and parish councils and beach owners ahead of the public consultation for their views.

    Dog on beach
    Copyright: BBC

  9. Former Torquay Conservative Club to be converted into homes

    Ed Oldfield

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    A former Conservative Club is to be turned into three homes near Torquay town centre.

    Torwood
    Copyright: BBC

    Torbay planners gave permission for the conversion of the former Torwood Conservative Club in Parkhill Road.

    Councillors welcomed the scheme for new homes at the disused building in the Torquay Harbour Conservation Area which had been attracting anti-social behaviour.

    The application was from Wellswood Conservative councillor and planning committee member James O’Dwyer, who left the meeting while it was considered.

  10. Lorry fire in Cornish village

    Charley Adams

    BBC News Online

    Video content

    Video caption: A lorry caught fire in Kelly Bray on Monday morning.

    Firefighters were called to a lorry on fire in Kelly Bray on Tuesday morning.

    A crew from Callington and one from Liskeard used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

    Police were called to the scene at 10.20 and the road between the A390 and the A38 was closed.

    The footage was captured by Bob Dalton.

  11. Devon and Cornwall weather: Starting wet, improving later

    BBC Weather

    A tale of two halves on Wednesday, with wet and cloudy conditions in the morning being replaced by drier and brighter conditions later.

    A fresher feel.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).

Back to top