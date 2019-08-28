BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A number of people have been injured in a six-vehicle crash on the A30 after a lorry crossed the central reservation and hit oncoming vehicles, a fire service has said.

Emergency services were called to Cheriton Bishop at about 07:40.

Two people are believed to be "seriously hurt", Devon and Cornwall Police added.

The air ambulance is currently on the scene and both carriageways are likely to remain shut for some time.

Diversions are in place westbound at Fingle Glen and eastbound at Woodleigh junction.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible and are appealing for witnesses.