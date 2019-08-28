BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Devon's junior golfers have taken a step towards becoming national champions.
They have beaten Kent in the first of three matches in the English National Boys Finals at North Foreland in Kent.
They will play Northampton and Lancashire over the next two days.
BreakingLorry hits oncoming vehicles in A30 crash
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A number of people have been injured in a six-vehicle crash on the A30 after a lorry crossed the central reservation and hit oncoming vehicles, a fire service has said.
Emergency services were called to Cheriton Bishop at about 07:40.
Two people are believed to be "seriously hurt", Devon and Cornwall Police added.
The air ambulance is currently on the scene and both carriageways are likely to remain shut for some time.
Diversions are in place westbound at Fingle Glen and eastbound at Woodleigh junction.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible and are appealing for witnesses.
Wildlife watchers hope for record sealife sightings
Adrian Campbell
BBC South West environment correspondent
This summer could be a record-breaking one for numbers of dolphins, whales and porpoises around our coast say wildlife charities which monitor numbers.
Seawatch Foundation says more than 300 such animals were spotted around Devon and Cornwall in just one week this summer.
During the past six months the Orca marine wildlife charity has been surveying the seas from Brittany Ferries’ Pont-Aven, which sails between Plymouth and France and has spotted 5,000 animals.
Rebecca Lyle from Orca said: "We have seen mostly common dolphins and they do these great leaps.
"We've also seen fin whales and some beak whales which are deep diving species which can hold their breath for two hours and 45 minutes."
It is thought reduced hunting may have increased the numbers of animals spotted in the sea.
Consultation over the future of dog bans on beaches
Dick Straughan
BBC Radio Cornwall
Dog owners will get a chance to give their opinions on beach restrictions in Cornwall as Cornwall Council launches a public consultation.
The authority currently has 48 public spaces protection orders (PSPOs) which apply restrictions at certain times of the year for dogs on beaches across Cornwall.
The PSPOs have to be reviewed every three years and the current ones are due to expire next April, so the council is asking residents for their views before new restrictions are drawn up. The consultation is to run until 19 November.
In the survey, the council is asking whether more or fewer beaches should have restrictions, and whether there should be blanket start and finish dates for the restrictions, for example from 1 May to 30 September.
The authority added that it was also speaking to town and parish councils and beach owners ahead of the public consultation for their views.
A30 crash: Emergency services on the scene
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Emergency services remain at the scene of a six-vehicle crash on the A30.
A number of people have been injured after a lorry crossed the central reservation and hit oncoming vehicles.
Rojas Alvarez rejoins Cornish Pirates
Cornish Pirates' former Argentina fly-half Javier Rojas Alvarez signs a new one-year contract.Read more
Devon travel: A30 blocked by overturned lorry and caravan
BBC Radio Devon
The A30 in Devon is blocked in both directions between Cheriton Bishop and Fingle Glen due to an overturned lorry and caravan. Traffic is queueing.
What to do with your inflatable when it goes pop
Hazel Shearing
BBC News
Hazel Shearing
BBC News
One coastal charity says it collected 500 abandoned inflatables in just one village this summer.Read more
Former Torquay Conservative Club to be converted into homes
Ed Oldfield
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A former Conservative Club is to be turned into three homes near Torquay town centre.
Torbay planners gave permission for the conversion of the former Torwood Conservative Club in Parkhill Road.
Councillors welcomed the scheme for new homes at the disused building in the Torquay Harbour Conservation Area which had been attracting anti-social behaviour.
The application was from Wellswood Conservative councillor and planning committee member James O’Dwyer, who left the meeting while it was considered.
Lorry fire in Cornish village
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Firefighters were called to a lorry on fire in Kelly Bray on Tuesday morning.
A crew from Callington and one from Liskeard used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.
Police were called to the scene at 10.20 and the road between the A390 and the A38 was closed.
The footage was captured by Bob Dalton.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Starting wet, improving later
BBC Weather
A tale of two halves on Wednesday, with wet and cloudy conditions in the morning being replaced by drier and brighter conditions later.
A fresher feel.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).