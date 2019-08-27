BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police are investigating two "professional beggars" who allegedly travel to Totnes each day to exploit members of the public in the town.

The Totnes Neighbourhood Team said they were building a file of evidence on the pair, who travel into the town by train from Newton Abbot.

Police said the pair split up in Totnes "to maximise income and exploit the increase in foot-fall".

Police said they intended to apply for Criminal Behaviour Orders to ban the two individuals, described as "con artists", from the town centre.