BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Dartmoor arterial closure will 'kill trade'

    BBC Radio Devon

    Businesses on Dartmoor say the closure of one of the main arterial roads across the moor will kill trade.

    The B3357 between Two Bridges and Dartmeet will be closed intermittently for the next three weeks between Dartmeet and Poundsgate.

    Devon County Council said it's trying to minimise disruption and didn't want to do the work in the summer because the roads are too busy, and in the winter it's too cold.

    It said it also consulted before going ahead.

    A 35-mile diversion will be in place, but Pete Hamill, landlord of the Tavistock Inn, said people "simply won't come".

    Tavistock Inn
    Copyright: Google
    Quote Message: We won't have any trade. I feel completely let down, completely devastated. I'll probably be looking for compensation because there'll be no trade at all at the Tavistock Inn. from Pete Hamill Tavistock Inn
    Pete HamillTavistock Inn

  2. Scillonian ferry firm 'needs to improve communication'

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Bosses of the Scillonian ferry have acknowledged communication could have been better after the vessel recently broke down at sea, affecting services over several days.

    Although the ship is back in service after repairs lasting four days, some 800 people were stranded on the islands for an extra four or five days.

    Some passengers told the BBC that getting information from ferry operator the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company was not easy.

    Steamship company chief executive Stuart Reed said the operator would examine claims for compensation on a case-by-case basis from those who had to spend extra money on accommodation and food while the ship was out of service.

    Scillonian
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: We were providing regular communication to our passengers since Wednesday through sending emails and text messages, as well as posting on our website. But, having heard a number of comments from passengers over the past two days, we certainly need to look at the way that we have been communicating and improve in certain areas." from Stuart Reed Chef Executive, Isles of Scilly Steamship Company
    Stuart ReedChef Executive, Isles of Scilly Steamship Company

  3. Wotton pleased with Truro victory

    Brent Pilnick

    BBC Sport

    Truro City manager Paul Wotton says he is pleased his side bounced back from a disappointing Bank Holiday weekend with a 2-0 victory at Farnborough.

    Paul Wotton
    Copyright: Getty Images

    James Ward's fifth-minute opener was added to by a late strike from Louis Rooney as the White Tigers went second in the Southern Premier League, a point behind early leaders Poole Town.

    "It was really important we bounced back because there isn't a league game for two weeks now so it's important we go into those two weeks with a win," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A30 Cornwall both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A30 Cornwall both ways severe disruption, from A3047 to A3047.

    A30 Cornwall - A30 in Redruth closed and stationary in both directions from Tolvaddon to Camborne West, because of a police investigation.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  5. Cornish youngster gets Somerset chance

    Brent Pilnick

    BBC Sport

    Teenage Cornish cricketer Lewis Goldsworthy has signed his first professional deal with Somerset.

    The 18-year-old batsman, who is also a promising slow left-arm bowler, first joined the county's academy in 2016.

  7. Two drink-driving arrests after Torquay crash

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    Two car drivers have been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a road crash in Torquay, police have tweeted.

    Officers said the two vehicles crashed in Riviera Way on Sunday night.

    There were "fortunately no injuries", they added.

  8. Scillonian to run double trips after repair delays

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Scillonian
    Copyright: BBC

    The Scillonian will make two return trips to the Isles of Scilly on Monday - following its first sailing on Sunday after four days in dock for repairs.

    About 800 people were waiting on the islands to return to the mainland at one point - though some of those will have now returned.

    • Departed Penzance at 06:00 and again at 13:00
    • Departs St Mary's at 09:30 and again at 16:30
    Scillonian
    Copyright: BBC

  9. Devon and Cornwall weather: Spells of sunshine expected

    BBC Weather

    There will be some scattered showers and spells of sunshine this morning.

    Although cloud will build at times this afternoon, but the showers should become more isolated.

    Winds will be mainly light or moderate from the west, but fresh at times around the coast.

    Maximum temperature: 19C (66F).

    Devon and Cornwall weather
    Copyright: BBC
