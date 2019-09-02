BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Businesses on Dartmoor say the closure of one of the main arterial roads across the moor will kill trade.
The B3357 between Two Bridges and Dartmeet will be closed intermittently for the next three weeks between Dartmeet and Poundsgate.
Devon County Council said it's trying to minimise disruption and didn't want to do the work in the summer because the roads are too busy, and in the winter it's too cold.
It said it also consulted before going ahead.
A 35-mile diversion will be in place, but Pete Hamill, landlord of the Tavistock Inn, said people "simply won't come".
We won't have any trade. I feel completely let down, completely devastated. I'll probably be looking for compensation because there'll be no trade at all at the Tavistock Inn.
We won't have any trade. I feel completely let down, completely devastated. I'll probably be looking for compensation because there'll be no trade at all at the Tavistock Inn.
Scillonian ferry firm 'needs to improve communication'
Bosses of the Scillonian ferry have acknowledged communication could have been better after the vessel recently broke down at sea, affecting services over several days.
Although the ship is back in service after repairs lasting four days, some 800 people were stranded on the islands for an extra four or five days.
Some passengers told the BBC that getting information from ferry operator the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company was not easy.
Steamship company chief executive Stuart Reed said the operator would examine claims for compensation on a case-by-case basis from those who had to spend extra money on accommodation and food while the ship was out of service.
We were providing regular communication to our passengers since Wednesday through sending emails and text messages, as well as posting on our website. But, having heard a number of comments from passengers over the past two days, we certainly need to look at the way that we have been communicating and improve in certain areas."
We were providing regular communication to our passengers since Wednesday through sending emails and text messages, as well as posting on our website. But, having heard a number of comments from passengers over the past two days, we certainly need to look at the way that we have been communicating and improve in certain areas."
Wotton pleased with Truro victory
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Truro City manager Paul Wotton says he is pleased his side bounced back from a disappointing Bank Holiday weekend with a 2-0 victory at Farnborough.
James Ward's fifth-minute opener was added to by a late strike from Louis Rooney as the White Tigers went second in the Southern Premier League, a point behind early leaders Poole Town.
"It was really important we bounced back because there isn't a league game for two weeks now so it's important we go into those two weeks with a win," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A30 Cornwall both ways
A30 Cornwall both ways severe disruption, from A3047 to A3047.
A30 Cornwall - A30 in Redruth closed and stationary in both directions from Tolvaddon to Camborne West, because of a police investigation.
Cornish youngster gets Somerset chance
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Teenage Cornish cricketer Lewis Goldsworthy has signed his first professional deal with Somerset.
The 18-year-old batsman, who is also a promising slow left-arm bowler, first joined the county's academy in 2016.
Former Falmouth hotel could be demolished
Cornwall Live
There are plans for a former hotel and care home in Falmouth to be demolished to make way for dozens of apartments.
Two drink-driving arrests after Torquay crash
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Two car drivers have been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a road crash in Torquay, police have tweeted.
Officers said the two vehicles crashed in Riviera Way on Sunday night.
There were "fortunately no injuries", they added.
Scillonian to run double trips after repair delays
BBC Radio Cornwall
The Scillonian will make two return trips to the Isles of Scilly on Monday - following its first sailing on Sunday after four days in dock for repairs.
About 800 people were waiting on the islands to return to the mainland at one point - though some of those will have now returned.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Spells of sunshine expected
BBC Weather
There will be some scattered showers and spells of sunshine this morning.
Although cloud will build at times this afternoon, but the showers should become more isolated.
Winds will be mainly light or moderate from the west, but fresh at times around the coast.
Maximum temperature: 19C (66F).