BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Early cloud, mist and fog patches will clear quickly this morning leaving a fine and dry day with some prolonged periods of sunshine, although a little low cloud could linger around some windward facing coasts for a little longer this morning.
Winds will be light, occasionally moderate east or southeasterly. Feeling warm.
Police appeal after boat engines stolen in Salcombe
Outboard engines have been stolen from a boat yard in a Devon town.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward after recent thefts of small outboard engines at Lincombe Boat Yard in Salcombe.
The incident took place during the night between 21 and 22 August.
Recreating pioneering Scilly kayak adventure for Parkinson's
A father and son are following in the steps of their father and grandfather and kayaking from the Isles of Scilly to Sennen.
David Mutch was in the first kayak to make the 28-mile journey in 1965.
Jonny and Mungo Mutch will be making the trip in two separate sea kayaks so all three generations will have made the crossing.
They started their paddle at 05:00, having slept on an off-island last night.
You can track their progress here.
They are raising money for Parkinson's UK.
'Eco-friendly' Reef Cubes could pave way for wind farms
New man-made reefs are being tested in Torbay which could help restore depleted marine habitats and encourage new ones.
ARC Marine, which has installed a number of its Reef Cubes near Thatcher Rock, have identified at least 17 species which are inhabiting the new reefs, including lobsters and crabs.
Offshore wind farms are interested in using the technology as an environmentally friendly way of stabilising the turbines underwater.
Devon and Cornwall weather: fine and dry day
Max: 24°C .