BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A father and son are following in the steps of their father and grandfather and kayaking from the Isles of Scilly to Sennen.

David Mutch was in the first kayak to make the 28-mile journey in 1965.

Jonny and Mungo Mutch will be making the trip in two separate sea kayaks so all three generations will have made the crossing.

They started their paddle at 05:00, having slept on an off-island last night.

You can track their progress here .

They are raising money for Parkinson's UK.