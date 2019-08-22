Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Casualty rescued from gorge by fire crews

    Twitter

    Fire crews rescued someone from a gorge in north Devon on Wednesday.

    The emergency services had to walk approximately 3/4 mile through the gorge in Lydford to reach the casualty who had a suspected broken ankle.

    After being carried by stretcher, the casualty was taken to hospital.

    View more on twitter

  2. £20,000 budget cut made Bait film better says director

    Jonathan Morris

    BBC News Online

    Acclaimed Cornwall film-maker Mark Jenkin has revealed how losing £20,000 from the budget of his movie Bait "helped the creative success of the film".

    Mark Jenkin
    Copyright: BBC

    Mr Jenkin said producers told him before filming that the promised money from a backer had been withdrawn.

    He said the limitations meant crucial changes, including using one instead of two fishing boats.

    "I had to rewrite it but then I got an idea for a bass net on the beach which turned into a really strong iconic part of the film - that he's a fisherman who hasn't even got a boat.

    "If I hadn't lost that money I would never have thought of that.

    "And if you spray everything clean with a money hose it can look like everything else."

    View more on twitter

    The film, partly about tensions between tourists and locals in a small fishing port, was shot on 16mm film and processed by hand, and has been praised by critics including Empire magazine which called it a "timeless work of art".

    Mr Jenkin, who directed and edited Bait, was speaking at a preview of the film at the Exeter Picturehouse before it goes on nationwide release on 30 August.

  4. Police hunt teen robbery suspect

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Police are looking for a teenager who mugged two boys in broad daylight in Truro in what they describe as a "nasty" incident.

    The brothers, one aged just 12, were assaulted near Trelawney Road at 16:30 on Tuesday.

    The suspect - who stole one of the boys wallets - is described as around 15 years old.

    Det Con Matt Cobb said: “This was a nasty incident and we are asking the public to get in touch if you have any information to help with our investigation."

    The suspect is described as white, tall with a skinny build and wearing a black hoody, black jeans and grey Nike trainers with a white tick logo.

  5. Woman arrested on suspicion of Teignmouth robbery

    BBC Spotlight

    A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of robbery at a shop in Teignmouth.

    Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened in the Triangle area of Teignmouth Town centre around 17:00 on Wednesday.

    Armed police were seen near flats in the Kingsway area.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

    Street
    Copyright: Google

  6. Cornwall and Devon weather: Cloudy at times

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    Early mist patches will clear and it will become cloudy at times this morning.

    There is also the chance of a few spots of light rain but this afternoon the cloud will break to give some bright or sunny periods and it will become mainly dry.

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Winds will be mainly light or moderate from the south west.

    Max Temp: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F)

Back to top