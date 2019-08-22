BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Acclaimed Cornwall film-maker Mark Jenkin has revealed how losing £20,000 from the budget of his movie Bait "helped the creative success of the film".

BBC Copyright: BBC

Mr Jenkin said producers told him before filming that the promised money from a backer had been withdrawn.

He said the limitations meant crucial changes, including using one instead of two fishing boats.

"I had to rewrite it but then I got an idea for a bass net on the beach which turned into a really strong iconic part of the film - that he's a fisherman who hasn't even got a boat.

"If I hadn't lost that money I would never have thought of that.

"And if you spray everything clean with a money hose it can look like everything else."

The film, partly about tensions between tourists and locals in a small fishing port, was shot on 16mm film and processed by hand, and has been praised by critics including Empire magazine which called it a "timeless work of art".

Mr Jenkin, who directed and edited Bait, was speaking at a preview of the film at the Exeter Picturehouse before it goes on nationwide release on 30 August.