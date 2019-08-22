BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The film, partly about tensions between tourists and locals in a small fishing port, was shot on 16mm film and processed by hand, and has been praised by critics including Empire magazine which called it a "timeless work of art".
Mr Jenkin, who directed and edited Bait, was speaking at a preview of the film at the Exeter Picturehouse before it goes on nationwide release on 30 August.
Casualty rescued from gorge by fire crews
Fire crews rescued someone from a gorge in north Devon on Wednesday.
The emergency services had to walk approximately 3/4 mile through the gorge in Lydford to reach the casualty who had a suspected broken ankle.
After being carried by stretcher, the casualty was taken to hospital.
£20,000 budget cut made Bait film better says director
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Acclaimed Cornwall film-maker Mark Jenkin has revealed how losing £20,000 from the budget of his movie Bait "helped the creative success of the film".
Mr Jenkin said producers told him before filming that the promised money from a backer had been withdrawn.
He said the limitations meant crucial changes, including using one instead of two fishing boats.
"I had to rewrite it but then I got an idea for a bass net on the beach which turned into a really strong iconic part of the film - that he's a fisherman who hasn't even got a boat.
"If I hadn't lost that money I would never have thought of that.
"And if you spray everything clean with a money hose it can look like everything else."
Police hunt teen robbery suspect
BBC Radio Cornwall
Police are looking for a teenager who mugged two boys in broad daylight in Truro in what they describe as a "nasty" incident.
The brothers, one aged just 12, were assaulted near Trelawney Road at 16:30 on Tuesday.
The suspect - who stole one of the boys wallets - is described as around 15 years old.
Det Con Matt Cobb said: “This was a nasty incident and we are asking the public to get in touch if you have any information to help with our investigation."
The suspect is described as white, tall with a skinny build and wearing a black hoody, black jeans and grey Nike trainers with a white tick logo.
Woman arrested on suspicion of Teignmouth robbery
BBC Spotlight
A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of robbery at a shop in Teignmouth.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened in the Triangle area of Teignmouth Town centre around 17:00 on Wednesday.
Armed police were seen near flats in the Kingsway area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.
Cornwall and Devon weather: Cloudy at times
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Early mist patches will clear and it will become cloudy at times this morning.
There is also the chance of a few spots of light rain but this afternoon the cloud will break to give some bright or sunny periods and it will become mainly dry.
Winds will be mainly light or moderate from the south west.
Max Temp: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F)