BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. South West weather: Dry, bright and sunny

    A good deal of dry and bright weather with sunny spells on Wednesday, although a scattering of light showers or spots of rain also seems likely.

    Maximum temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F).

    Devon:

    Cornwall:

  2. Government 'to offset' impact of no-deal Brexit on farming

    A no-deal Brexit could cost the farming industry £850m a year in lost profits as a whole, according to new research conducted by farm business consultants Andersons.

    The research concludes that, without a significant increase in government support, some farms could struggle to survive leaving the EU without a deal.

    However, the government has said it will provide support to boost some sectors in the "unlikely event" it's required.

    Minister of State for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food - and Cornwall MP - George Eustice said that, if tariffs were imposed, the government was "looking at supporting" the farming industry to "offset" the impacts of leaving without an agreement.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described leaving the EU as an "historic opportunity" to introduce new schemes to support the industry.

