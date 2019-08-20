BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd is in the South West later where she is due to announce a £100,000 investment in a mental health project.

Ms Rudd will visit Café Chaos in Truro, a community organisation that supports vulnerable people, including those with mental health conditions.

She’ll be highlighting how hundreds of residents from Bude to Penzance are set to benefit from improved mental health support as all of Cornwall’s jobcentres join a scheme to help people get back on track.

She is also planning to visit a women's centre in Plymouth.