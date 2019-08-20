BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd is in the South West later where she is due to announce a £100,000 investment in a mental health project.
Ms Rudd will visit Café Chaos in Truro, a community organisation that supports vulnerable people, including those with mental health conditions.
She’ll be highlighting how hundreds of residents from Bude to Penzance are set to benefit from improved mental health support as all of Cornwall’s jobcentres join a scheme to help people get back on track.
She is also planning to visit a women's centre in Plymouth.
Tickets have gone on sale for the new helicopter service from Penzance to the Isles of Scilly.
The last service between Penzance and St Mary's Airport was run by British International Helicopters, but ended in October 2012.
Last year, the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company tried to resume a regular helicopter link to the islands - but from Land's End Airport - which proved unpopular with customers and was cancelled after one season.
Penzance Helicopters is now taking advance bookings for services to St Mary's and Tresco from March 17 2020 onwards and has revealed tickets will be £245 return.
Its helicopter base in Eastern Green, Penzance, is still under construction (pictured).
BBC Spotlight
Plymouth animation boot camp for young people with autism
BBC Spotlight
Young people with autism are being given a taste of what it's like to work in the animation industry.
The University of Plymouth is hosting a summer animation boot camp and it's the first of its kind in the UK.
Students from all over the country are shown how to create their very own animation from story board concepts to a finished short film.
Joe Westlake is from Danimation UK...
BBC Radio Cornwall
Van fire 'suspected arson attack'
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
The fire service has said it suspects a van which was on fire on a main road was the result of arson.
A fire crew from Bodmin attended the incident at around 21:20 on Monday on the A30 at the Innis Downs roundabout.
The police have been informed.
The fire service used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Mainly dry with sunny spells
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Tuesday will remain dry for many places with spells of sunshine.
Some cloud will build at times and there will also be a few scattered showers.
There will be light or moderate west or northwesterly winds which will turn towards the south west by the end of the day.
Maximum temperature: 16C to 19C.