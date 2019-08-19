BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Boy, 13, with autism 'failed by mental health services'

    Jenny Walrond

    Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight

    Joe Rickman
    A mother from Devon says her teenage son has been repeatedly failed by authorities because he has both autism and mental health problems.

    Joe Rickman, 13, has developed severe anxiety and depression in the last 18 months.

    Sarah Rickman
    His mother, Sarah Rickman, from Honiton, said early intervention by the child and adolescent mental health service (Camhs) could have helped.

    The consortium that provides those services, Children and Family Health Devon, said it was working to improve care for children with both autism and mental health problems but Ms Rickman said she struggled to get proper answers from anyone.

    "He has been passed from pillar to post," she said.

    "The local Camhs see it predominantly as an autism-related problem.

    "They are very reluctant to admit that he has co-morbid problems of anxiety and and depression (and) there are very long waiting lists."

  2. Devon and Cornwall weather: Showers and sunny spells

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    weather map
    Monday will see some scattered showers and spells of sunshine.

    Some of these showers may be heavy and possibly thundery before becoming increasing isolated towards the evening.

    There will be moderate or fresh winds from the west or northwest and some stronger winds around the coast and within the showers.

    Maximum temperature: 15C to 18C.

