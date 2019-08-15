BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Ms Wollaston told BBC Radio Devon she had joined the Lib Dems to be part of a "united force in the centre ground" in the hope of preventing what she called a "catastrophic" no-deal Brexit.
Quote Message: The question of course is asked, 'should there be a byelection?' and my response to that would be there should be a general election. There should be an election in Totnes but it should be a general election and it should be everywhere...It's time now that we either have a people's vote on the final deal versus Remain, or that we have a general election because, if we don't have one of those two things, we're going to crash out with no deal whatsoever, and the real world consequences of that will be very serious...99.8% of the population had no say whatsoever in our current Prime Minister and he's got a majority of one. It's simply not sustainable and he should call a general election." from Sarah Wollaston Member of Parliament for Totnes
Hotelier says local economy 'at risk' if new Premier Inn built
A hotelier in Ashburton fears the town's independent character and economy could be threatened if a new £5m chain hotel is built.
Premier Inn wants to build a new 80-bedroom hotel on the edge of Ashburton.
So far, there have been about 90 objections and about 40 letters of support on the Dartmoor National Park website.
Nathan Stone co-owns a country house hotel in Ashburton and thinks the town would be "at risk" of losing a "local economy supported by local people".
"That's really important to me," he said.
Whitbread, which owns Premier Inn, said it's had a lot of positive feedback from local people.
It added the new hotel will create about 30 jobs and will bring about £2m into the local economy.
Historic island fortress with own tunnels sold
Drake's Island off the Plymouth coast also boasts a 16th Century barracks once used as a prison.Read more
Totnes MP Sarah Wollaston calls for general election
MP Sarah Wollaston has called for a general election, after announcing that she has joined the Liberal Democrats.
The Totnes MP left the Conservative Party in February to join Change UK, before becoming independent in June.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Dry with sunny spells
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It will be cloudy at times this morning with some scattered showers, but it will become mostly dry and brighter as sunny spells develop and the showers become increasingly isolated.
Moderate or fresh west to northwesterly winds will ease and turn to the southwest later.
Maximum temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F)
Police investigate drones flown at fireworks event
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Police are investigating after drones were spotted flying over Plymouth Hoe on the first night of the British Firework Championships.
Two members of the public were identified and reported for air navigation order offences in separate incidents on Wednesday evening, according to the police drones team.
There are restrictions in place during the event making it a criminal offence to fly any unmanned aircraft between 18:00 and midnight on 14 and 15 August.