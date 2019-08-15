BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Google Copyright: Google

A hotelier in Ashburton fears the town's independent character and economy could be threatened if a new £5m chain hotel is built.

Premier Inn wants to build a new 80-bedroom hotel on the edge of Ashburton.

So far, there have been about 90 objections and about 40 letters of support on the Dartmoor National Park website.

Nathan Stone co-owns a country house hotel in Ashburton and thinks the town would be "at risk" of losing a "local economy supported by local people".

"That's really important to me," he said.

Whitbread, which owns Premier Inn, said it's had a lot of positive feedback from local people.

It added the new hotel will create about 30 jobs and will bring about £2m into the local economy.