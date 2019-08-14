BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The first day of the British Firework Championships are to take place in Plymouth on Wednesday night.
Six of the country’s top firework companies will battle it out, each putting on 10 minute displays in a bid to be crowned the champion.
The displays - which will be fired from Mount Batten pier at around 21:30 - can be seen from a number of spots in the city, with the Hoe being the most popular.
For 2019's competition Plymouth City Council have been working to reduce the amount of plastic involved by tightening up the competition rules to exclude types of fireworks which include additional plastic.
Mounts Bay improvement project open
BBC Radio Cornwall
A major project to improve Mounts Bay has been completed, with a 350-metre length of the coast path at Long Rock now open to the general public.
The project involved installing 12,500 tonnes of rock along the shoreline to protect the coast from eroding and being breached during storm conditions.
Two ramps have also been included to improve access to the beach.
The works are part of a wider £3.7m strategic project to improve coastal resilience in Mount’s Bay which also includes environmental improvements to Marazion Marsh.
'Disabled students miss out on university fund'
BBC News
BBC News
Only 40% of eligible students have heard of Disabled Students' Allowances which could help them through university
Envelope update
Severe accident: A377 Devon both ways
A377 Devon both ways severe accident, near Week Cross.
A377 Devon - A377 in Chapelton blocked and it's slow in both directions near the Week Cross junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Rain and scattered showers
BBC Weather
There will be widespread outbreaks of rain on Wednesday morning.
Following the clearance of the rain, scattered showers will develop, but there should still be some fairly lengthy dry spells. A breezy day.
Maximum temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F).
