BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A major project to improve Mounts Bay has been completed, with a 350-metre length of the coast path at Long Rock now open to the general public.

The project involved installing 12,500 tonnes of rock along the shoreline to protect the coast from eroding and being breached during storm conditions.

Two ramps have also been included to improve access to the beach.

The works are part of a wider £3.7m strategic project to improve coastal resilience in Mount’s Bay which also includes environmental improvements to Marazion Marsh.