BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Hospice UK said two in three hospices across England were operating at a deficit and many planned to cut services.
It said government funding had only increased by 3% over the last 10 years, and hospices were having to rely more and more on their charity shops and money left in wills.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Steven Roberts, from North Devon Hospice, added that such funding problems were leaving the facilities in a "desperate" situation.
I don't think it's right in 2019, when people are at the end of their life, that whether they die pain-free and with dignity is reliant on people buying second-hand clothes." from Steven Roberts North Devon Hospice
I don't think it's right in 2019, when people are at the end of their life, that whether they die pain-free and with dignity is reliant on people buying second-hand clothes."
The Department of Health and Social Care said it was evaluating hospice services to help health commissioners to decide what was best to fund.
Mental health care fund tops £2,000 in memory of teenager
St Ives RNLI crew have been praised for a "sterling job" after rescuing a French fishing boat crew in atrocious weather.
RNLI/Daisy JarvisCopyright: RNLI/Daisy Jarvis
Falmouth coastguard had received reports of a 22m (72ft) fishing boat taking on water 24km (15 miles) off St Ives head on Saturday morning.
The crew launched into 6.7m (20ft) waves and found the fishing boat taking on water in the stern.
The crew said they had it under control but a rescue helicopter lowered a salvage pump to the crew.
The lifeboat crew then escorted the fishing boat towards Newlyn.
Deputy Second Coxswain Robin Langford said the crew of George Deacon, Daisy Jarvis, Jonathan Harvey, Nick Phillips and Ian Timms "did a sterling job in what were challenging conditions over a prolonged period of time".
He said they "worked together extremely efficiently ensuring that every task was managed quickly and effectively".
Cause of Plymouth house fire 'under investigation'
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The cause of a fire involving the front door of a house in Plymouth is currently under investigation, the fire service has said.
Crews were called to Austin Avenue at about 05:20 to rescue a man who was unable to get out of the property.
The front door and the hallway of the house were damaged by fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the police and fire investigators, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Lizard crash: Boy does not have life-threatening injuries
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A 12-year-old boy brought to hospital in a "serious condition" after a road crash in Cornwall has not sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries, police say.
The two-car crash closed the A3083 at Mile End, near the Lizard, for a number of hours after emergency services were called at about 22:15 on Saturday.
The boy was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth, where he remains.
Mental health care fund tops £2,000 in memory of teenager
BBC Radio Devon
A fund set up in memory of a Devon teenager who took his life after struggling with mental illness has topped £2,000.
The body of 18-year-old chef Jake McPhail from Braunton was found on the Tarka Trail on 28 July.
His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is to be prepared for the coroner.
Huge crowds lined the village streets last week in a show of support.
Jake's family launched a fund to pay for local mental health support.
Olly Seymour, Jake's boss at the SQ bar and restaurant said: "I've known Jake since he was 14, he was quite a shy, timid young man.
"But there was a kindness and gentleness about him which I really took to.
"He turned out to be this most wonderful young man who would do anything for anyone.
"He was someone we valued greatly both at SQ and as a friend."
Trump is eaten by moths in Torbay art show
John Ayres
BBC Spotlight
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un are being eaten away by moth larvae in a new art exhibition.
The work in felt, called Pests, has been on show at the Artizan Gallery in Torquay. Over time, the images will degrade as the moth larvae eat through wool.
Artist Sarah Vaci said: "The three people I have done also see other people as pests, whether that's gay people or immigrants.
"So in some ways the larvae could represent a revolution of the small people who might gather together and overcome the great powers that are out there."
Devon and Cornwall weather: Generally dry and bright
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
A generally fine day ahead as it should remain dry and bright for many areas.
A few showers are possible however and it will feel cool.
Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
'Surreal feeling' as Boardmasters takes down stages
BBC Radio Cornwall
Organisers of the cancelled Boardmasters festival say it was set to be the "best yet".
"It’s a very surreal feeling to be taking it down", they said in a post and reiterated that it was the right decision to cancel the music event hours before gates were due to open.
"On Tuesday we received details of worsening weather, with 60mph (gale force 10) gusts of winds forecasted from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning," they said.
"High winds are extremely dangerous at festivals.
"Temporary structures are simply not able to withstand sustained levels of high winds... it was clear the risk was too severe and the show could not run."
They added: "We couldn’t risk your safety. It was a devastating decision to make, with the festival built and looking amazing, and was not one we made lightly."
Anyone who purchased tickets via the Boardmasters website and official ticket sellers will receive a refund in full for the face value of their ticket, said the organisers.