BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The opening of a £4m bridge at the 13th Century Tintagel Castle in Cornwall has been postponed.

The 229ft (70m) footbridge was due to open on Friday but that has been delayed due to the yellow weather warnings for wind and rain which has also resulted in the cancellation of Boardmasters in nearby Newquay.

Georgia Butters, from English Heritage, said: “Tintagel Castle is in a very exposed coastal location, so for the safety of our visitors and staff whenever the wind reaches gale force eight, it is normal procedure for us to close access to the island side of Tintagel Castle.

"With winds forecast at that level and above for Friday and Saturday, we have taken the decision to postpone the reopening of the castle until Sunday."

Bookings for this Friday will be automatically transferred to Sunday, and bookings for Saturday will be automatically transferred to the Monday at the same times.