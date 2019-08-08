BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Georgia Butters, from English Heritage, said: “Tintagel
Tintagel bridge opening postponed due to weather
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
The opening of a £4m bridge at the 13th Century Tintagel Castle in Cornwall has been postponed.
The 229ft (70m) footbridge was due to open on Friday but that has been delayed due to the yellow weather warnings for wind and rain which has also resulted in the cancellation of Boardmasters in nearby Newquay.
Georgia Butters, from English Heritage, said: “Tintagel Castle is in a very exposed coastal location, so for the safety of our visitors and staff whenever the wind reaches gale force eight, it is normal procedure for us to close access to the island side of Tintagel Castle.
"With winds forecast at that level and above for Friday and Saturday, we have taken the decision to postpone the reopening of the castle until Sunday."
Bookings for this Friday will be automatically transferred to Sunday, and bookings for Saturday will be automatically transferred to the Monday at the same times.
High winds cancels Plymouth Pride event
Plymouth Pride has been cancelled due to the severe weather warnings this weekend.
There are views to reschedule the event for later in the year.
Weather forces cancellation of Fisherman's Friends gig
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
Shanty band Fisherman's Friends has been forced to cancel a free gig in Port Isaac due to the forecast high winds.
The band from Port Isaac was due to play on the "Platt" or harbour in the village on Friday night.
The free event, which raises money for charity, was set to be the last one of a series of performances on the harbour this summer.
Cornwall and Devon weather: Fine and dry, rain later
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It will be a generally fine and dry start to the day, although a few isolated mist or fog patches are also possible, but these will be quick to clear.
Extensive low cloud and potentially heavy rain will spread in from the South West during the afternoon with a risk of fog in places later.
There will be moderate south-east winds that will increase fresh towards evening.
Maximum temperature: 19 to 22C (66 to 72F).