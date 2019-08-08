Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Tintagel bridge opening postponed due to weather

    Johanna Carr

    BBC News Online

    Bridge
    Copyright: DIETMAR FEICHTINGER ARCHITECTES

    The opening of a £4m bridge at the 13th Century Tintagel Castle in Cornwall has been postponed.

    The 229ft (70m) footbridge was due to open on Friday but that has been delayed due to the yellow weather warnings for wind and rain which has also resulted in the cancellation of Boardmasters in nearby Newquay.

    Georgia Butters, from English Heritage, said: “Tintagel Castle is in a very exposed coastal location, so for the safety of our visitors and staff whenever the wind reaches gale force eight, it is normal procedure for us to close access to the island side of Tintagel Castle.

    "With winds forecast at that level and above for Friday and Saturday, we have taken the decision to postpone the reopening of the castle until Sunday."

    Bookings for this Friday will be automatically transferred to Sunday, and bookings for Saturday will be automatically transferred to the Monday at the same times.

  3. Weather forces cancellation of Fisherman's Friends gig

    Johanna Carr

    BBC News Online

    Shanty band Fisherman's Friends has been forced to cancel a free gig in Port Isaac due to the forecast high winds.

    The band from Port Isaac was due to play on the "Platt" or harbour in the village on Friday night.

    The free event, which raises money for charity, was set to be the last one of a series of performances on the harbour this summer.

    View more on facebook

  4. Cornwall and Devon weather: Fine and dry, rain later

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    It will be a generally fine and dry start to the day, although a few isolated mist or fog patches are also possible, but these will be quick to clear.

    Extensive low cloud and potentially heavy rain will spread in from the South West during the afternoon with a risk of fog in places later.

    There will be moderate south-east winds that will increase fresh towards evening.

    Maximum temperature: 19 to 22C (66 to 72F).

    weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top