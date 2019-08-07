BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The chief executive of Cornwall's tourist board says the cancellation of Boardmasters is the "right decision".

Organisers pulled the plug on the three-day music festival due to warnings of severe weather conditions.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the weekend - one for rain on Friday and another for wind on Saturday.

Malcolm Bell from Visit Cornwall says he understands people will be "upset, maybe angry".

"But, can you imagine an incident where the winds picked up even more and people were injured over the weekend?", he said.

"The question would have been asked: ‘Why was the festival ever held?’"