BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The chief executive of Cornwall's tourist board says the cancellation of Boardmasters is the "right decision". Organisers pulled the plug on the three-day music festival due to warnings of severe weather conditions. The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the weekend - one for rain on Friday and another for wind on Saturday. Malcolm Bell from Visit Cornwall says he understands people will be "upset, maybe angry". "But, can you imagine\nan incident where the winds picked up even more and people were injured over\nthe weekend?", he said. "The question would have been asked: ‘Why was the festival ever\nheld?’"
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Boardmasters Festival: Cancellation is 'right decision'
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The chief executive of Cornwall's tourist board says the cancellation of Boardmasters is the "right decision".
Organisers pulled the plug on the three-day music festival due to warnings of severe weather conditions.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the weekend - one for rain on Friday and another for wind on Saturday.
Malcolm Bell from Visit Cornwall says he understands people will be "upset, maybe angry".
"But, can you imagine an incident where the winds picked up even more and people were injured over the weekend?", he said.
"The question would have been asked: ‘Why was the festival ever held?’"
Boardmasters cancelled over weather safety fears
Wu-Tang Clan and Florence + The Machine were due to perform at the event in Cornwall this weekend.Read more
Boardmasters: Return train tickets can be used from 09:30
Disappointed and hundreds of pounds out of pocket
BBC Spotlight
Early arrivals to Newquay this morning are trying to find out how they can get home again after the cancellation of Boardmasters.
Organisers of the three-day music event at Watergate Bay say they had to make the decision in the light of Met Office weather warnings for rain on Friday and wind on Saturday.
Hannah O'Brien and Charlotte-Louise Summers arrived at Newquay from their homes in Bromley, Kent, this morning, having spent more than £500 each on tickets, camping gear and food for the weekend.
"It's frustrating but we are trying to make light of it," said Charlotte-Louise.
Hannah added: "Some of it we can get refunded but a lot of it is on hotels, food and clothes - stuff like that that we are not going to get any use from."
Boardmasters: Weather safety fears cancel music festival
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Cornwall's Boardmasters music festival has been cancelled due to warnings of severe weather conditions.
The three-day event headlined by the Wu-Tang Clan, Florence + The Machine and Foals, was to take place in Newquay, Cornwall, this weekend.
However, organisers pulled the plug due to "forecasted severe weather conditions", they said.
The music event, due at Watergate Bay, is not due to start until Friday, but people have been already making their way to Newquay for it.
However, the five-day surfing side of event, due to start at nearby Fistral beach on Wednesday, is due to go ahead, the BBC's Fiona Lamdin reports.
Find out the latest here.