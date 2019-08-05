BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Colourful granite creatures have landed in the town of Moretonhampsted in Devon.

They're part of an art project connecting young people in the area with the myths of Dartmoor.

Artist, Scott Walker has been working with local schools and youth groups, encouraging children to come up with their own mythical mini beasties.

They're decorating big pieces of granite from a nearby quarry to create their creatures.

Mr Walker says they're putting a modern twist on an old tradition...