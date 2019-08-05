BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Quote Message: The vital investment in this new centre will ensure more women, children and babies living in Cornwall are receiving the best possible care, and hardworking staff have access to fantastic new facilities. from Boris Johnson Prime Minister
The vital investment in this new centre will ensure more women, children and babies living in Cornwall are receiving the best possible care, and hardworking staff have access to fantastic new facilities.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
LiveLiveBBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and CornwallFollow
'Street art' comes to Dartmoor
Emma Ruminski
BBC South West
Colourful granite creatures have landed in the town of Moretonhampsted in Devon.
They're part of an art project connecting young people in the area with the myths of Dartmoor.
Artist, Scott Walker has been working with local schools and youth groups, encouraging children to come up with their own mythical mini beasties.
They're decorating big pieces of granite from a nearby quarry to create their creatures.
Mr Walker says they're putting a modern twist on an old tradition...
South West rural crime costs fall according to new figures
The cost of rural crime in the South West fell in 2018, according to a new report.
The findings in the 2019 Rural Crime Report, published by NFU Mutual, show the reduction in the region is in sharp contrast to the rest of the country.
They show rural crime cost the UK £50m in 2018, which is an increase of 12% on the previous year and the highest overall cost in seven years.
In the South West though, costs fell 1.1% to about £5.8m - the only other area that saw a drop was Wales.
The items most commonly targeted by thieves across the South West over the last 12 months were tools, all-terrain vehicles and machinery.
Hospitals set to receive £850m revealed
Twenty hospitals will receive funds, but a charity says the money risks being a "drop in the ocean".Read more
Man taken to hospital after being hit by car on A30
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A man was taken to hospital with "potentially life-changing injuries" after being hit by a car on the A30, police have said.
It happened at about 01:00 on Saturday near Penzance.
The man is currently in a "stable" condition, officers added. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
'I thought the whale was going to land on top of my kayak'
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A man who spotted and filmed a humpback whale off the coast of Cornwall, said he was worried the whale would jump out of the water and "land right on top of my kayak".
Rupert Kirkwood was kayaking off Penzance last Thursday when he spotted the creature.
A local boat tour company - which also witnessed the encounter - said it was "the first prolonged feeding activity we have seen on a trip".
Mr Kirkwood said in 15 years of kayaking, he'd never seen anything quite like it...
Two arrested after 'serious' assault in Holsworthy
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Two men were arrested after a "serious assault" in Holsworthy.
It happened on Fore Street at about 00:00 on Saturday.
The two men were found close to the scene and remain in police custody, officers added.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
Royal Cornwall Hospital to get almost £100m cash boost
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The Royal Cornwall Hospital is set to receive £99.9m for a new women's and children's unit.
The money will come from extra government funding for NHS frontline services which was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday.
Last month, a "critical incident" was declared at the hospital near Truro as it was struggling to cope with "extreme pressure" on its services.