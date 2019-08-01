BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A special collection of embroidery is going on show at Exeter Cathedral later.
Normally residing at Hampton Court Palace in the care of the Royal School of Needlework, the collection includes the Litany of Loreto series of panels which are said to have been a gift to an elderly nun.
The collection dates from the early 20th Century with a clear Pre-Raphaelite influence.
The exhibition will be on show during normal cathedral opening hours and will be included in the standard entry charge.
Devon puppy farm complaints 'triple' in a decade
The RSPCA says there's been a "big increase" in the number of complaints it's getting from people in Devon about so-called puppy farms.
The charity says it had almost 90 calls from people in the county last year compared to about 30 a decade ago.
The numbers are mirrored nationally with about 4,500 overall complaints last year.
The RSPCA is asking people to think twice before taking on a puppy at the start of the school holidays and to consider taking on a rescue animal.
Yachtsman rescues 'intoxicated' person from water
Dick Straughan
A yachtsman has rescued a person believed to be "intoxicated" from a river in the early hours.
He rescued the person before the emergency services arrived.
The Falmouth Inshore Lifeboat was launched shortly after 04:00 after reports of a person in the water near Malpas, who was believed to have been intoxicated.
Falmouth Coastguard said the person was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Cloud will clear for sunshine
First thing there will be fairly extensive areas of low cloud, but as the day continues the cloud will clear with spells of sunshine.
It should remain dry throughout, but the odd shower is still possible.
Maximum temperature: 20 to 23C (68 to 73F)
Island's 'pub that never closes' seeks staff
Johanna Carr
Lundy lies 11 miles off the coast and has a population of 27 staff but hosts thousands of visitors.