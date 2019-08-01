BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Exeter Cathedral Copyright: Exeter Cathedral

A special collection of embroidery is going on show at Exeter Cathedral later.

Normally residing at Hampton Court Palace in the care of the Royal School of Needlework, the collection includes the Litany of Loreto series of panels which are said to have been a gift to an elderly nun.

The collection dates from the early 20th Century with a clear Pre-Raphaelite influence.

The exhibition will be on show during normal cathedral opening hours and will be included in the standard entry charge.