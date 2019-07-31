BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

It's World Ranger Day and Exmoor National Park rangers are celebrating the life’s work of Jim Collins – who in 1963 became Exmoor’s first ranger.

His achievements included establishing some of the first waymarked rights of way and permissive routes on Exmoor.

A new waymarked circular route on North Hill naming one of his favourite walks "Jim’s Path" will be unveiled as part of the celebration.

The event itself is not open to the public, but an exhibition in celebration of Jim’s life will later go on display at the Dunster National Park Centre.