BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

It's World Ranger Day and Exmoor National Park rangers are celebrating the life’s work of Jim Collins – who in 1963 became Exmoor’s first ranger. His achievements included establishing some of the first waymarked rights of way and permissive routes on Exmoor. A new waymarked circular route on North Hill naming one of his favourite walks "Jim’s Path" will be unveiled as part of the celebration. The event itself is not open to the public, but an exhibition in celebration of Jim’s life will later go on display at the Dunster National Park Centre.
Exmoor rangers mark World Ranger Day
Man injured after single-vehicle crash in Torquay
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A man was taken to hospital after being injured in a crash in Torquay, police have said.
The single-vehicle crash happened at about 21:05 on Tuesday on the A379 Teignmouth Road.
On arrival, the silver Ford Fiesta was empty, officers added.
A man was found nearby and taken to hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Showers possible
BBC Weather
Cloud will be rather extensive and a scattering of showers is possible.
However, there should still be some lengthy dry spells and some occasional brighter interludes.
Maximum temperature: 22C (71F).
Three caravans set alight in suspected arson attack
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
It's believed three disused caravans were deliberately set alight on a farm in Cornwall on Tuesday night.
Crews were called to United Downs in St Day at about 23:15.
Arson is the expected cause and police have been informed, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.