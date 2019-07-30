BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

An investigation is under way after a fire at a hotel in Launceston, a fire service has said. The blaze, which started in the roof space of an annex section of the White Hart Hotel on Broad Street, was reported at about 01:50. Firefighters were able to "quickly" extinguish the blaze with everyone able to get out of the building. There were no casualties, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service added.
Investigation under way after Launceston hotel fire
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Devon and Cornwall weather: An unsettled, rainy day ahead
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
A rather unsettled day with heavy showers or longer spells of rain and some thunderstorms expected.
It will be windy too and the rain will continue this afternoon but will start to clear eastwards.
Maximum temperature: 20C (68F).