BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Investigation under way after Launceston hotel fire

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    An investigation is under way after a fire at a hotel in Launceston, a fire service has said.

    The blaze, which started in the roof space of an annex section of the White Hart Hotel on Broad Street, was reported at about 01:50.

    Firefighters were able to "quickly" extinguish the blaze with everyone able to get out of the building.

    There were no casualties, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service added.

  2. Devon and Cornwall weather: An unsettled, rainy day ahead

    Emily Wood

    BBC Weather

    A rather unsettled day with heavy showers or longer spells of rain and some thunderstorms expected.

    It will be windy too and the rain will continue this afternoon but will start to clear eastwards.

    Maximum temperature: 20C (68F).

