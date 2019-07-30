BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

An investigation is under way after a fire at a hotel in Launceston, a fire service has said.

The blaze, which started in the roof space of an annex section of the White Hart Hotel on Broad Street, was reported at about 01:50.

Firefighters were able to "quickly" extinguish the blaze with everyone able to get out of the building.

There were no casualties, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service added.