BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Fire crews from Wadebridge handed over to colleagues from Lostwithiel and Liskeard at about 21:00.
Wadebridge Community Fire Station said on Twitter: "If you think the weather has been hot recently, spare a thought for us tackling this 800°C blaze."
Wadebridge Community Fire StationCopyright: Wadebridge Community Fire Station
Teenage swimmer rescued by Exmouth lifeboat
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A teenage swimmer has been rescued after getting into difficulties off Exmouth seafront.
Exmouth's RNLI inshore lifeboat launched after a member of the public reported a young male in difficulties about 200 yards (183 metres) off the shore at about 19:10 on Thursday.
GoogleCopyright: Google
The lone youngster, who came from the East Midlands, appeared to be struggling against the tide.
The swimmer - who was uninjured - was rescued and brought to shore, where he was checked over by the lifeboat crew and ambulance personnel.
Quote Message: This young man was very lucky, he had swum out over 200 yards and got caught in a strong tide. It is so important that swimmers know the local area and are aware of the dangers of extreme currents. On this occasion a member of the public reported the incident at the boathouse but it should be remembered that our station isn’t manned round the clock and any emergencies should always be reported via 999 or 112 to the Coastguard.” from Harry Griffin Inshore Lifeboat Helm
This young man was very lucky, he had swum out over 200 yards and got caught in a strong tide. It is so important that swimmers know the local area and are aware of the dangers of extreme currents. On this occasion a member of the public reported the incident at the boathouse but it should be remembered that our station isn’t manned round the clock and any emergencies should always be reported via 999 or 112 to the Coastguard.”
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Fire crews continue to fight barn blaze overnight
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Firefighters have continued to work throughout the night to tackle a barn fire in East Cornwall.
Emergency services were called to the blaze in Stoke Climsland at about 04:00 on Thursday morning.
Fire crews from Wadebridge handed over to colleagues from Lostwithiel and Liskeard at about 21:00.
Wadebridge Community Fire Station said on Twitter: "If you think the weather has been hot recently, spare a thought for us tackling this 800°C blaze."
Teenage swimmer rescued by Exmouth lifeboat
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A teenage swimmer has been rescued after getting into difficulties off Exmouth seafront.
Exmouth's RNLI inshore lifeboat launched after a member of the public reported a young male in difficulties about 200 yards (183 metres) off the shore at about 19:10 on Thursday.
The lone youngster, who came from the East Midlands, appeared to be struggling against the tide.
The swimmer - who was uninjured - was rescued and brought to shore, where he was checked over by the lifeboat crew and ambulance personnel.
Exeter Fringe Festival gets under way
BBC Radio Devon
The inaugural Exeter Fringe Festival begins later, with more than 100 performances at Exeter Phoenix and Barnfield Theatre.
The events runs across 10 days and there are six performance spaces featuring a wide range of fringe theatre, family theatre, comedy, music and dance.
Headline acts include the magician James Phelan who is Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee’s nephew, Sleeping Trees with their new show Silly Funny Boys and music from India Electric Co.
The programme also features a host of emerging and established comedians and local family theatre companies.
Sharks 'at risk from industrial fishing ships'
BBC Spotlight
Sharks are at risk because they often swim in the same waters used by industrial fishing ships say marine biologists in Plymouth.
They tracked 1,500 sharks and found a quarter share space with long line fishing vessels which can have more than 1,000 hooks.
The researchers say their results show an urgent need for conservation measures at shark hotspots on the high seas.