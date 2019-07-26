BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Wadebridge Community Fire Station Copyright: Wadebridge Community Fire Station

Firefighters have continued to work throughout the night to tackle a barn fire in East Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in Stoke Climsland at about 04:00 on Thursday morning.

Fire crews from Wadebridge handed over to colleagues from Lostwithiel and Liskeard at about 21:00.

Wadebridge Community Fire Station said on Twitter: "If you think the weather has been hot recently, spare a thought for us tackling this 800°C blaze."