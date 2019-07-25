BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Train company GWR, which runs services between London Paddington and Penzance, is warning customers to expect a reduced service after midday due to the anticipated high temperatures.

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Network Rail is predicting track temperatures of more than 50˚C and, to make sure as many trains are safely able to run as possible, GWR is expecting to reduce the number of long-distance services able to operate, and journeys are also expected to take longer.

Quote Message: Speed restrictions will be put in place on our network, but the extent of those restrictions can only be determined by conditions on the ground and are likely to change throughout the day. We will continue to run as many trains as we can but those travelling should be aware that we will have to reduce the number of trains we can run, journey times will take longer, and those trains we can run will be much busier." from Mark Hopwood GWR Managing Director Speed restrictions will be put in place on our network, but the extent of those restrictions can only be determined by conditions on the ground and are likely to change throughout the day. We will continue to run as many trains as we can but those travelling should be aware that we will have to reduce the number of trains we can run, journey times will take longer, and those trains we can run will be much busier." Mark Hopwood GWR Managing Director

Restrictions have been eased so that passengers with tickets for Thursday can travel on Friday if they wish.