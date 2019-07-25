BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel.
BreakingMotorcyclist dies in A38 crash at Chudleigh Knighton
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on the A38, police have said.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash at Chudleigh Knighton at about 02:45.
The rider, a man in his 30s, was confirmed dead at the scene.
GWR to run 'reduced timetable' due to heat
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Train company GWR, which runs services between London Paddington and Penzance, is warning customers to expect a reduced service after midday due to the anticipated high temperatures.
Passengers are being advised to check before they travel.
Network Rail is predicting track temperatures of more than 50˚C and, to make sure as many trains are safely able to run as possible, GWR is expecting to reduce the number of long-distance services able to operate, and journeys are also expected to take longer.
Restrictions have been eased so that passengers with tickets for Thursday can travel on Friday if they wish.
The A38 remains closed in both directions near Chudleigh Knighton and is expected to remain closed for a "significant period of time", officers added.
Diversions are in place.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
Devon travel: A38 closure causes 'gridlock'
BBC Radio Devon
The A38 remains closed in both directions between Chudleigh and Newton Abbot following a serious crash overnight at Drumbridges.
There are queues northbound back to the A383 at Bickington, while southbound queues stretch back to the junction with Exeter Road.
There is also congestion on surrounding routes as drivers try to avoid the area, with Chudleigh Knighton currently gridlocked.
Motorists are being advised to take an alternative route via the A382 at Drumbridges, before joining the A380 to Splatford Split.
Large barn fire in Witheridge
Fire crews tackle barn blaze
BBC Radio Cornwall
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a barn near Stoke Climsland.
The fire service is asking people in Rezare to keep doors and windows shut, and say they could be on the scene for most of the day.
Devon travel: A38 closed in both directions
The A38 between Newton Abbot and Chudleigh is closed in both directions due to a serious crash near Dumbridges.
Police say it's expected to be closed for some time and motorists are being advised to use the A380 and A382.