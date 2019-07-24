BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A new campaign to help young people avoid the dangers of sexting is being launched on Wednesday by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Sexting is where youngsters send explicit texts, images or videos of themselves.

But it's illegal for anyone of any age to take, send, receive or share images of anyone under 18 – including selfies.

Police said they wanted to educate young people and their parents about the criminal dangers.

Messages will go out to parents via Facebook and Twitter, and to young people via Instagram.